Letters to the Editor: Bidurbhai hits bulls eye at box office

Bidurbhai hits bulls eye at box office

The box office-hit Assamese comedy movie Bidurbhai is laughing all the way to the bank. The movie is said to have mopped up more than Rs 5 crore during the three weeks it has been running in theatres in Assam. Hence, it is worth analyzing how a low-cost movie (a web series converted into a movie) with unknown and lesser-known but extremely talented actors, directors, technicians, cameramen, etc. from remote areas of Assam has elicited such a tremendous response from cine-goers despite having some controversial dialogues and scenes.

The first reason for its immense popularity is the theme around which the film revolves: the day-to-day struggles of the common folk in rural areas. This has struck immediate resonance, even with the urban audience. Second, humour is added in liberal doses to lessen the impact of tragedies on the lives of the characters. Thirdly, the depiction of corruption and apathy in government institutions, which are part of the routine ordeal for the common man, fourthly, the handling of taboo and sensitive subjects of alternate sexual orientation in a mature manner.

Last but not least, the rocking foot-tapping rap music composed, sung, and choreographed by obscure artistes has youngsters rooting for the movie. The runaway success of Bidurbhai confirms that the future of Assamese cinema is bright and also validates the belief that even without deep pockets and without superstars and megastars, a commercially viable movie with social messages can be made.

Rajib Sarma

Guwahati

Social media’s impact on mental health

I am writing to raise awareness of social media's impact on mental health. Remembering that social media is a tool that needs to be used responsibly will prioritize our mental health. The impacts of social media on mental health include social isolation, unrealistic expectations, comparison, and sometimes anxiety and depression too. Social media often presents unrealistic beauty, fitness, and lifestyle standards, which result in low self-esteem. The effects of social media on sleep patterns and mental health are complex and interconnected. As the blue light emission, which is mainly emitted by smartphones, tablets, and computers, suppresses melatonin production, it ultimately disturbs the sleep cycle as it makes it harder to fall asleep. That is why it is important to maintain a healthy balance between social media use and mental health, as they are related to each other. We are all very familiar with the dark side of social media, which includes cyberbullying, social isolation, privacy concerns, fake news, mental health concerns, addiction, etc. Definitely, we can navigate social media in a healthy way to protect our mental health by using the technology to our advantage, by using social media intentionally, and by setting boundaries to use social media at specific times of the day.

Manash Pratim Kalita

(manashpratim3837@gmail.com)

August 3: A golden day

Your August 4 editorial, 'Golden Day' is indeed worth reading. With the successful performance of Bhumi Pujan of Tata's semiconductor plant at Jagiroad, August 3 will go down in Assam's socio-economic history as a golden day. It is worth mentioning that nobody had ever imagined that Jagiroad would spring back to life after the HPC's massive paper mill had met a tragic death. The CM has rightly pointed out that once, Assam was known to be a land of agitation and insurgency, which resulted in big companies shying away from investment in the state. It is the Tata Group that came to the state with huge investments to bring about an industrial revolution in the state, which was a dire need for a state like Assam where there was a lack of industrial growth due to mismanagement and a lack of foresight by the state government. Now, those dark periods are gone. Once operational, the semiconductor assembly facility will definitely transform the industrial landscape of Assam and herald a new era of growth in the semiconductor industry. It is heartening to know that Tata Group has already started imparting training to 1,000 girls from Assam on jobs, and they will be the first batch of workers at the Jagiroad project. We must be thankful to the Bharat Ratna philanthropist Ratan Tata and the eminent scientist Chandrasekhar for their immense love for Assam. No doubt, the Tata group has had a strong bond with the land of blue hills and red rivers. Needless to say, the Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor plant will make Assam a corridor for electronic companies. The tireless efforts, commitment, and dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be written in golden letters on the pages of the modern history of Assam. Now, it is needed for the government and the state's people to create a congenital atmosphere so that the Tata group works without facing any trouble on any front in the near future in the state. Let us hope and pray for the success of this huge project, which will make Assam a global electronic hub.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

India-US friendship

West Asia, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific are areas of grave concern for the United States and India. China's aggressive posture in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean has propelled friendly nations to join hands. By the same token, bilateral ties between Washington and New Delhi are stable, notwithstanding the case of an Indian "agent" accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannum in the US in the so-called "murder-for-hire" accusation. In another matter blown out of proportion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's June 8 and June 9 Moscow visits are said to have annoyed a section of the US bureaucracy because the NATO summit conference was being held at the same time in Washington. So much so for the US' bureaucratic maturity! Be that as it may, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent meeting with his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during the Quad at Tokyo should allay all apprehensions about any possible discord between the two large democracies. Jaishankar was categorical in stating that India was on the same page with the US with regard to a host of regional and bilateral issues. In the past, New Delhi and Washington have not encouraged short-sighted accusations to hamper mutual friendship, and there is no reason to believe the contrary now.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)