Letters to the EDITOR: Bihu: Celebration of Nature

Bihu: Celebration of nature

Apropos the article titled 'Bihu: Tradition vs. Commercialization' (April 13), one must admit that Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu is the blessed time of the year when the 'Kuli' birds burst forth with their full-throated melody and the 'kopou' orchid blooms in all its beauty. Birds and flowers symbolise the spring season and the vibrancy associated with RongaliBihu. While celebrating this festival of nature, we must bear in mind that it is also concerned with deeper values such as fostering a community spirit, showing respect for elders, hospitality, and a love for peace and harmony. Unfortunately, these values are being eroded in contemporary Assamese society, and commercial as well as divisive elements are raising their ugly heads. The enlightened sections of each community must step up to stop the deterioration in the manner in which the festival is celebrated in urban areas, as well as the festival's gradual commercialization under the guise of projecting Assamese culture outside by certain segments of society. At the same time, it is imperative that our electronic media not exceed all bounds and decorum and do their best to prevent a mockery of tradition while engaging in a competition to garner viewers. While conveying Rongali Bihu greetings and wishing a happy Assamese New Year to everyone, we must pledge to reinforce the core values of the occasion. Unless we succeed in preventing it from being distorted into a travesty of itself,it will be quite impossible to make full use of its potentialities, for which Rongali Bihu is dear to every Assamese heart with its magical thrall.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Water bowls for street animals

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I want to draw the attention of the authorities cornered towards the approaching hot summer months and the plight of the many stray and abandoned animals who roam our city streets. Every year, countless dogs, cats, and other animals succumb to heat stroke and dehydration due to a lack of access to water and shelter. Far too often, we witness heartbreaking scenes of animals collapsed on the pavement, panting desperately for relief from the scorching heat. These innocent creatures, which have no choice but to endure the elements, deserve our compassion and protection.

I urge the government to take immediate action to address this pressing issue. A simple yet effective solution would be to install water bowls at strategic locations throughout the city, providing these animals with a reliable source of hydration during the hottest hours of the day. Not only would this effort save lives, but it would also demonstrate our city's commitment to animal welfare and foster a more humane, compassionate community. Surely the small cost of purchasing and maintaining these water bowls is a worthwhile investment in the wellbeing of our furry neighbours.

I implore the authorities to prioritize this matter and implement this life-saving initiative before the summer heat claims any more innocent victims. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of these vulnerable animals and uphold the values of kindness and respect for all living beings.

Angela Chakraborty

Gauhati University