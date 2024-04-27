Letters to The EDITOR: Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission

Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission

I am writing to express my heartfelt commendation for the remarkable achievement of the students from the Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission (Engineering) in the recent JEE Main 2024 examination. Their outstanding success is not only a testament to their hard work and dedication, but also a shining example of the efficacy of initiatives aimed at providing quality education and support to deserving students. The Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission (Engineering) stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for the youth of the BTR region, offering free residential coaching, mentorship, and counselling to aspiring engineers. Initiated in 2022 with the noble objective of nurturing talent and providing an enabling environment for students from the region, this flagship project has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence. The rigorous selection process, comprising entrance tests and interviews, ensures that the most deserving candidates are given the opportunity to benefit from the programme. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the students for this outstanding achievement. Their success not only brings pride to their families and the Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission (engineering) but also serves as an inspiration to countless other aspiring engineers in the region. Furthermore, I would like to commend the Department of Education, BTC, for its unwavering support and encouragement of such initiatives. I urge the authorities to continue supporting and expanding initiatives like the Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission (Engineering), which have proven to be instrumental in nurturing talent and realizing the aspirations of our youth.

Sabina Ahmed,

Dibrugarh University

The hallmark of freedom

The word ‘election’ comes from the Latin word ‘eligere’, meaning ‘to choose’, ‘to select’, or ‘to pick’. ‘To elect’ or ‘to vote’, means ‘to select’ or ‘to make a choice’.

The word ‘voting’ is derived from the Latin word ‘votum’ meaning, ‘to wish for’. Voting refers to the process of choosing or electing a candidate to run the government’s affairs, usually through a ballot. In a democratic India, general elections take place every five years. All those who are eighteen years of age and older have the right to vote. A number of candidates go around campaigning during elections. They move from door to door, hold public meetings, and explain the programmes of their parties to the common man so that we may vote for them. If the party gets a majority of votes, they win; but if they do not, they lose. An election, therefore, is like a battle. But this battle is fought in a peaceful way. It is a battle of ballots, not a battle of bullets. Going by the true spirit, elections are a celebration of freedom, the regime of democracy, the joy of activities, and the zest of competitions. Hence, let us remember: Elections are not wars, and therefore we should not fight. Elections are a festival of democracy; they are a hallmark of our freedom and self-determination. So, let us celebrate and enjoy elections as festivals.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai

Workers’ safety

"World Day for Safety and Health at Work" assumes significance because safety, security, and health are the most common words that are in use today at the workplace. The need of the hour is to curb occupational accidents and diseases all around through the use of high-end technologies. Special education for all workers, irrespective of their status, cannot be overstated. Top health bodies, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO), are focusing on climate changes that are imminently capable of causing occupational hazards. Safe practices at work are the key to a secure environment for employees. The outlook of the international agencies includes an eye on the future.

COVID-19 taught experts and commoners alike to tie loose ends in technology, especially telemedicine and its logistics. Earlier, the physical facet of a worker had to be kept in consideration by stakeholders. Now, it is emotional as well. Stress and strain at work and at home are a worker's inevitable companions. Private players should know how to balance both well. They must provide succour to their employees. Labourers, daily-wage earners, and workers, whose futures depend on the whims of their employers, direly require a sense of protection and belonging. But all this also demands familiarity. Those workers with addictions to substances have to be taught self-care. Both on a personal and professional level, a person needs a balmy touch to keep his mooring intact and stable.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Make college admissions transparent

The various exam boards, including the CBSE, are all set to declare their results—both secondary and higher secondary—in the first and second weeks of May. Nowadays, the majority of students getting above ninety percent in the various subjects have become normal.

Though getting high marks can come as a relief to students in class 12, the real worries begin during the admissions process to colleges. High marks result in heavy competition during the admission process in the top colleges and institutions of higher studies across India. It can result in parents being forced to make heavy donations too.

The various colleges, universities and higher education institutions, to avoid such competitions and to see that meritorious candidates do get what they want and to make admissions transparent, can conduct entrance tests, focusing on assessment of the students knowledge on the subject he or she prefers to take in colleges. This will help students to come out with their best and give them an opportunity to show their knowledge. Besides, it will show their real flair for the subject they would like to pursue for their higher studies.

M Pradyu

(pradyumukund22@gmail.com)