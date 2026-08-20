Letters to The EDITOR: Bogus Official Calls

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Bogus official calls

When a government identity is misused for deception, it jeopardises public trust. A recent incident at Jorabat, where a caller posing as a ‘Lat Mandal’ allegedly sought Aadhaar and PAN details and demanded online payment for a miyadi patta application, is a chilling reminder of the ingenuity of cyber fraudsters.

The caller introduced himself as ‘Lat Mandal Raju Das’ and attempted to hoodwink the resident into sharing sensitive documents via WhatsApp. His inability to identify the concerned Mandal office eventually raised the alarm. Officials of the Dimoria administration subsequently confirmed that no such official was posted under the Sonapur Revenue Circle.

This episode exposes a pernicious loophole in the interface between citizens and revenue administration. Unsuspecting applicants, who are unfamiliar with bureaucratic procedures, can easily become victims of such impersonation. Authorities must therefore go beyond routine awareness drives and crack down on these fraudulent networks. The provenance of such calls should be painstakingly traced, while perpetrators must face stringent legal action.

Revenue offices should also disseminate verified contact numbers and clearly explain official procedures and payment channels through Gaon Pradhans and public notices. Citizens, meanwhile, must never hand over Aadhaar, PAN or banking information merely because someone invokes official authority.

Fraud thrives where vigilance falls asleep. Let us therefore prevent such scams from escalating before impersonation becomes a widespread threat. A government designation must never become a licence for deception.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Are they Indians?

Every citizen is duty-bound to show respect to the national flag and national anthem. Recently, the song Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee (also known as Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay), has been declared as the national song, and it too shall draw the same respect as the national flag and national anthem. Very shockingly, the whole nation was shell-shocked to see three pillars of the Indian National Congress, a party claiming credit for bringing independence to the nation, showing utter disrespect for the National Song on 15th August at their party head office in New Delhi when the Tricolour was unfurled. It is up to my fellow countrymen to decide what punitive actions should be taken against those so-called pillars of Indian National Congress. The accused in this case are Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and Gandhi family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge. Waiting in anticipation. Are they fit to be called Indians?

Joel Goyari,

Tangla

Poor waste management

The horrible condition of the Brahmaputra riverbank, especially during festivals, is a matter of serious concern. The city's oldest Sukreswar temple draws crowds every day. During festivals, garbage left behind has emerged as a silent killer in the city. For example, during the Bol Bom festivities, several bhandaras were organised outside the temple premises. The large quantity of waste generated from the temporary settlement was dumped along the Brahmaputra riverbank. The scattered garbage around the area is not only an eyesore but also raises serious health concerns. Moreover, it has become a practice for the people living near the riverbank to dump waste, which triggers a threat to the river and its surrounding environment. Thanks to the insensitive, irresponsible, and shameless actions of the city residents, we are facing this situation. All these warrant our GMC authorities to wake up from their slumber and address the ills plaguing the riverbank landscape through sustainable solutions. It should also make sincere efforts to ensure better waste management along the riverbank and ponds located around the city while taking up regular monitoring of the garbage dumping conditions around the shrines, especially during festivals and religious gatherings. One expects that the city's maintenance will prevent it from becoming a cesspool of filth and dirt due to the omissions and commissions of both the public and the authorities.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Polluted rivers

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the kind attention of the concerned authorities and the general public to the increasing pollution of rivers in Assam.

Many people, especially those living along the riverbanks, depend on river water for drinking and other daily needs. They also bathe in rivers, and some riverbank residents use the water to wash their clothes. Cattle and goats also drink from these rivers. However, it is often observed that people throw garbage, plastic and other waste materials into rivers without any hesitation. It is particularly unfortunate that even educated people are sometimes seen engaging in such irresponsible practices.

Such indiscriminate dumping of waste not only pollutes river water but also poses serious risks to human health, livestock and aquatic life. The authorities should strictly enforce environmental regulations, provide proper waste-disposal facilities and conduct regular cleanliness and awareness campaigns along riverbanks. The people must also understand that keeping our rivers clean is a shared responsibility. Protecting our rivers today is essential for safeguarding the health and well-being of future generations.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan

The upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival is a time to celebrate the special bond between siblings. While traditionally focused on brothers and sisters, the essence of Raksha Bandhan – love, protection, and support – can be extended to all those who play a nurturing role in our lives.

This year, I invite readers to consider the various ways to celebrate this bond. For those with siblings far away, perhaps a video call or a heartfelt letter can bridge the distance. For those who have lost a sibling, remembering them with love and gratitude is a fitting tribute. And for those who share a close bond with friends, mentors, or even pets, consider extending the spirit of Raksha Bandhan to them as well.

Raksha Bandhan is a reminder that we are not alone and that we have people in our lives who offer us strength and support. Let us cherish these relationships and celebrate the spirit of love and protection that Raksha Bandhan represents, regardless of how we choose to express it.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)