Letters to the EDITOR: Bomb threats: a matter of concern

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Bomb threats: a matter of concern

Recently, several schools received bomb threats in Chennai and the students were immediately sent back home, which caused a flash of panic among the parents. After an investigation was conducted by the police and bomb squad, it was revealed to be a hoax. A similar incident took place few months back in Bengaluru. The frequent reoccurrence of these threats is very concerning as it involves the lives of the innocent children as well as the school staffs. Though it is a matter of concern for the parents and the general public, the police had advised them not to panic. A thorough investigation needs be conducted, in order to reveal the root cause of this bomb threats at the earliest, as reoccurrences of these kinds of threats will neither keep the public at peace nor will it enable the children to live a normal and stress-free life. Moreover, certain safety measures must be taken into account as such threats are abnormal.

Viletono Angami,

Cotton University.

The biggest Hindu temple in UAE

The first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, the BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi, is a remarkable feat of cultural and architectural significance. The construction began in the year 2019, and the grand inauguration is set for February 14, 2024, by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. This is considered a significant milestone for the Hindu community in the United Arab Emirates. To bring the vision to life, substantial amounts of pink sandstone were transported from northern Rajasthan to Abu Dhabi. Using an eco-conscious approach, fly ash was integrated into the concrete mix. Notably, the project stands out as the first Hindu traditional mandir to undergo comprehensive digital modelling.

The construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is a collaborative effort between the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a global Hindu organization, and the UAE government. The project was initiated in 2015 with the allocation of land by the UAE government. The temple is estimated to have cost around Rs 700 crore (US$85 million) to build.

The temple is designed and built according to the ancient Shilpa Shastras, the Hindu scriptures on architecture and design. It features a main shikhar (tower) that is 32.92 metres (108 feet) tall, seven mandapams (halls), and nine shikharas of varying heights. The temple complex also includes a Sabha Bhavan (community hall), a Yagna Mandap (sacrificial hall), and a guest house. The BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi is more than just a place of worship; it serves as a cultural hub for the Hindu community in the UAE and a symbol of interfaith understanding and tolerance.

Rita Morang

Cotton University