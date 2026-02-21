Letters to The EDITOR: Boost to defence preparedness

Boost to defence preparedness

The completion of the Northeast's first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) built on the Moran Bypass demonstrated that the government's commitment to defense preparedness is not abstract rhetoric but stands as a performative reality. The moment PM Modi landed on the ELF from the Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft, a message was sent immediately that the government's assurances of sovereignty and national security are not just vociferous assertions made in public meetings but are confirmative and realistic statements demonstrated through tangible delivery of completed projects, which now combines civilian infrastructure and the military defence system together. During times of conflict, a belligerent air attack can eliminate or cause severe damage to the enemy within a short period of time. And a highway-based landing facility just at a distance of 300 km from the Line of Actual Control will not only serve as a base for quick air retaliation but will also provide mobility and an element of operational surprise when conventional airbases become inoperative due to heavy bombardment. A robust defence system near the border promotes regional stability, thereby facilitating the inflow of sector-specific private investments. Moreover, the ELF can be used in times of flood and other natural calamities as a strategic base for delivery of relief materials to the affected areas. The 4.2 km long Moran ELF now stands as a testament to the fact that the concept of development is no longer viewed through the traditional lens, which separates the construction of roads or highways for public use; instead, it integrates military and public infrastructure, ensuring physical connectivity and economic growth in the region, along with enhanced defence control across the border.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

PWD – GMC conundrum

Through your esteemed daily we draw the attention of our Hon’ble CM regarding the plight of the residents of Karmabir Bordoloi Path, Wireless, Guwahati, who suffer from knee-deep flooding during the monsoon period. Repeated requests to the authorities of PWD and GMC to initiate measures like cleaning of the drains using super sucker trucks and rectification of the reverse gradient of the drain from the wireless bus stop to Lastgate roundabout have fallen on deaf ears. The whimsical attitude of these concerned departments has brought to the fore the grim reality of the way they function. With the approaching monsoons, work should have started on a war footing, but only lip service has been provided until now. We now fervently request our dynamic CM to rescue us from this man-made peril.

Rajiv Singh,

Guwahati-6

Alarming rise in crime

Of late there has been an alarming rise of criminal activities like burglary, dacoity, cattle lifting, love jihad, drug trafficking, etc., around the state, which in the majority of cases have been committed by a particular religious minority community. Our state police force is also addressing criminal activities, although they are limited in capacity. Due to our porous judicial system, it is often seen that, in most of the cases, the criminals get bail and are in the open air. After securing the bail, they once again resort to their old profession, demoralizing the morale of the police force.

Hence, as a law-abiding citizen of the state, I request the law-enforcing authority of the state to allow our police force to be tougher against those hardened, murderous criminals, as we see in Uttar Pradesh. The ruthless criminals deserve ruthless treatment so that we can breathe and move freely.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla

The Lifeline of the Mising Community - Ali A:ye Ligang

Ali A:ye Ligang stands as a living symbol of harmony between human life and nature. It's more than a cultural celebration; it's a moment where the soil, the people, and tradition breathe together. The act of sowing seeds carries a deeper meaning: faith in the future, respect for the past, and responsibility toward the present. The simplicity and honesty of this celebration are what make it so special. Without grandeur or excess, it teaches values that modern life often forgets: patience, gratitude, and collective unity. Every ritual reflects an understanding that life grows best when humans walk alongside nature rather than trying to control it. This festival also preserves the soul of the Mising community. Generations remain connected through dance, music, and shared meals, ensuring that identity remains intact despite time and change. Ali A:ye Ligang reminds us that traditions are not meant to be locked in history; they are meant to be lived, felt, and passed forward. In a fast-changing world, such celebrations act as anchors. They remind us where we come from and guide us toward a future rooted in respect, balance, and hope.

Aditya Kamble

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

Why are Assembly sessions always noisy?

Every time when the Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly gets underway, the Assembly witnesses a noisy scene. We, the citizens of India, know that every session assumes a lot of significance for the opposition in particular. This is the only powerful platform for the opposition to raise important burning issues confronting the state and also corner the ruling party over its lapses. Therefore, the opposition has a greater role to play in this regard. Unfortunately, there is a lackluster trend in the functioning of the Assembly, no spirited debate, and no deliberations over issues of vital importance. All these have taken a backseat in recent years. One can only notice shouting and repeated disruption to House proceedings over trivial matters. The members of both the opposition and the ruling party must keep in mind that the Assembly is a forum where people's representatives are supposed to deliberate upon relevant issues. Wasting precious time through shrill rhetoric is totally unacceptable. If our public representatives do not behave responsibly, regardless of their party affiliation, and continue to stage walkouts, disrupt proceedings, and engage in personal attacks within the Assembly, we will keep seeing legislators avoid debating the state's pressing issues, which negatively impacts the essential task of creating legislation. Let us hope for a strong opposition as the state goes to polls within the next two months.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

International Mother Language Day

Mother tongue remains the most basic identity of an individual or a community. If it does not get its due place under the sun, then the community which speaks it is bound to meet its doom. This concern is primarily the reason behind UNESCO's decision to designate the 21st day of February as International Mother Language Day, thereby stressing the importance of mother tongue in one's life. Just as a child cannot be detached from his/her mother, similarly it would be a crime if any community got robbed of its mother tongue simply because it lacks political, economic, numerical, or muscular advantage, strength, clout, and influence.

In 2010, the last speaker of the Aka-Bo language passed away in Great Andaman, along with the tradition and culture associated with it. She was named Boa Sr., and this speaker of one of the world's oldest languages met her end on Republic Day (January 26), which is certainly not a very good advertisement of the Indian Republic-constitutionally based on the noble concept of democracy, i.e., equality for all!

However, there is no use crying over spilt milk. But if we try to regard ourselves as civilized, then we should definitely ensure that such a scandalous history of literally fatal indifference to marginalized language and its speakers does not get repeated in the future. Protection and promotion of each and every language of India should be the urgent need of the hour. So the Union Government of this multilingual democratic country must learn to appreciate the linguistic right of all citizens, as no language (be it scheduled or non-scheduled) in India is inferior or superior to each other. Thus, if an equitable distribution of central resources is ensured, it would benefit all languages and dialects (especially the endangered ones) in the country to a great extent.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

(kajal.chatterjee21@gmail.com)

Languages should foster unity

It is believed that there are about seven thousand spoken languages in the world though ambiguities abound on the number of " living" and " dead" languages. Preservation, promotion and protection of languages are part of national heritage. Sadly, only sixty percent of the world's population can have educational access in their spoken language. About forty percent of languages face extinction. Learning in a language spoken at home is a definite way of imbibing intricacies and injecting knowledge.

Mother tongue or mother language becomes a key factor that determines linguistic diversity and, thereby, the linguistic and cultural richness of the society and nation where people speak varied languages but with a common intent. Cultural tradition, cognitive development and peer connection--- receive a fillip when mother tongue is the language of primary education. No language is inferior to the rest, and different languages should act as instruments of mutual tolerance and respect. Indigenous languages have to stay firmly rooted braving the looming danger of fading away.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Rural artisans make a mark

It is heartening to note that nowadays the demand for products of handwoven and handmade items has increased, and it is a positive sign for rural development. Following in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi, rural artisans have successfully established themselves in the world of village industries, despite their reliance on machines. The Khadi and Gramudyog Board deserves recognition for their unwavering struggle for survival. India has its own glory in every aspect of civilisation, and it has strived to develop with its own resources without relying solely on foreign countries. Employment in these sectors is a positive factor that mitigates unemployment problems, leading to a rise in the purchasing power of average people. There is also a rise of self-help groups in Assam, paving the way for exhibitions of their collections in trade fairs often organized. We expect that in this age of artificial intelligence, our indigenous industries will have to survive, and people employed there will also be eligible for financial benefits.

Benudhar Das

Galiahati- No. 2, Barpeta