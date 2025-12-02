Letters to The EDITOR: Brain drain of NE students

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Brain drain of NE students

It is indeed a matter of serious concern that Northeast India, comprising eight states, especially Assam, is grappling with the challenges of the rising brain drain of students from the state. Every year thousands of students leave the state for higher studies, but, sadly, very few return home after completing their studies, which now looks more like one-way traffic, as a small number of students from outside come to Assam for studies in the IIT and medical colleges. The major reason is lack of job-orientated courses in the state. The universities can only make students employable for third- and fourth-grade jobs. Unless the colleges and universities introduce new courses synonymous with employability, sign agreements with industries and prepare the students accordingly, there is no chance for the youth of the state to get gainful employment in their place of birth. We need trained manpower to meet the requirements for the upcoming semiconductor project. The government needs to do much in providing self-employment avenues instead of spending money on beneficiary schemes. By investing in local industries, improving educational infrastructure and creating policies that incentivize students to stay in the region, we can help check the tide of migration and harness the potential of youth for growth and development of the entire NE region, which is the most urgent need of the hour. At the same time, it is the responsibility of the Centre and the Northeastern state governments to ensure that the region retains its talent and thrives economically.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Rare birds arrive

at Pobitora

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has once again turned into a haven of wings and wonder. Over the past few days, bird watchers and forest officials have been graced with the arrival of several rare migratory waterbirds, transforming the quiet wetlands into a vibrant passage of life.

From the elegant White-fronted Geese to the striking Pied Avocet, each visitor carries a story of thousands of miles travelled—crossing continents, seasons, and harsh skies—only to find rest in the warm embrace of Assam’s floodplains. Among the most celebrated sightings are those of the Ferruginous Pochard, Northern Pintail, Falcated Duck, Common Pochard, and the majestic Great-crested Grebe. Their presence is not only a delight to the eye but also a reminder of Pobitora’s thriving ecosystem.

For the sanctuary authorities, these sightings are more than just annual events—they are signs of hope. The arrival of such rare species reflects the health of the wetlands and the dedication of the people who protect them. Local bird enthusiasts, too, feel a surge of pride knowing that their homeland continues to remain a winter refuge for some of the world’s most remarkable avian travellers.

Each flutter of wings over Pobitora carries a quiet message—that as long as we guard these wetlands with love, the sky will never stop its blessings.

And as the sun dips behind the grasslands and the rare travellers settle into their winter home, Pobitora whispers a promise of its own: that beauty will always find its way back to the places that protect it. Here, in this little corner of Assam, every migrating bird becomes a reminder of hope—a reminder that the world is still connected by flight, by freedom, and by the gentle trust of those who choose our land as their refuge.

Abihotry Bhardwaz

Gauhati university

Newspaper-wrapped food risks

FSSAI’s recent warning highlights a hidden health risk: wrapping food in newspapers can transfer harmful inks and chemicals to humans, causing illnesses. This guidance encourages safer alternatives—like food-grade paper, stainless steel, or glass—promoting both hygiene and public trust. Though habits and cost may slow down adoption, embracing these safer practices ensures long-term health benefits and strengthens food safety culture.

Asad Damrubar

(masad92135@gmail.com)