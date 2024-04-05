Letters to the EDITOR: Brindabani Bastra

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Brindabani Bastra

Amidst the blowing of the hot winds of the general elections 2024 in the state, another piece of good news from the end of a dedicated artist came to the people of Assam in the name of the Brindabani Bastra, a magnificent creation of Srimanta Sankaradeva. The replica of the same prepared by Dr. Ranjit Kumar Baruah, named “Sankari Jugar Brindabani Bastrar Kala Samahar,” was unveiled at the auditorium of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Guwahati. The replica will now definitely enable us to see the heavenly creation of the "Jagadguru,” as the original one is preserved far from our land. It's not possible for people like us to travel such a distance to get a glimpse of the state gem. The big 10x38- sq. ft. replica can no doubt satisfy our soul and help us realize Srimanta Sankaradeva's contributions to the field of culture. We do acknowledge the hard work done by the artist, backed by Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Tea industry crisis

Your April 4 editorial, 'Assam Tea at the Crossroads', has rightly highlighted the state's tea industry, which has been confronting myriad challenges for several years now. The decision to resume procurement of green leaf from small tea growers (STG) by the Bought Leaf Factories (BLF) provided the Tea Board resolves the stand-off over its directives to produce tea only from green leaves without any chemical residue and on dust-grade tea sales by April 26 must be welcomed. The emergence of small tea growers (STG) has resulted in an exponential rise in production, but the surplus yield is not finding many takers. The worrying trend is particularly distressing for the STGs, as they don't have the resources to tide over the crisis and consequently could be forced to shut down. Of the nearly 3 lakh STGs operating in the country, a majority are located in Assam, West Bengal, and a few south Indian states. The sustainability of STGs is the need of the hour for the growth of the tea industry in the state. A solution needs to be evolved through innovation and resilience, failing which the industry could face severe and long-term setbacks. The most critical challenge before the industry is to augment sales and boost exports, and it can reinvent itself through a pragmatic strategy and consumer-based effective sales and brand building through tea tourism, which has immense potential in the state, without harming the primary stakeholders, growers, workers, and manufacturers.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Only silver lining

So, at last, the AFA is not lagging behind in hosting an international soccer event. On March 26, Guwahati was on the map of FIFA when India clashed with Afghanistan in a World Cup qualifying match that was held at Indira Gandhi Stadium. The officials of AFA must be delighted and excited to be able to host an international soccer event in Guwahati, like the officials of ACA, for the same reason. By this time, both AIFF and BCCI have ended their domestic schedules, like the Santosh Trophy and Ranji Trophy. In both tournaments, the state team fared very poorly. In the Ranji Trophy, Assam failed to win any match in their group stage, except against Bihar, and in the Santosh Trophy, Assam lost to the strife-torn state of Manipur by a 7-0 margin. It is apparent that the officials of AFA enjoyed a carnival like atmosphere on that particular day of the international match, and in the coming days, officials of ACA would relish the carnival-like atmosphere when two matches of the IPL would be played in Guwahati.

The only silver lining currently is the performance of our Riyan Parag in the on-going IPL. Can the ACA claim any contribution to Riyan’s success? It is up to the sports lovers of Assam to decide.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Laudable initiative by IIT Guwahati

As part of the activities adopted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, in association with Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), to cultivate scientific curiosity and mathematical competency among the young students, a team of resource persons from the institute recently visited Dighirpar High School near Pothorughat in Darrang and organised a three-day-long workshop on the formation of the Science and Mathematics Club under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA) Initiative, involving the students of Classes IX and X and the science teachers from the school. The workshop provided the students with hands-on activities and experiences in the fields of science and mathematics. The institute also supplied a set of science and mathematics kits to the school. Such an initiative by the IIT Guwahati to foster scientific curiosity and mathematical proficiency among rural school students by forming a Science and Mathematics Club and organizing workshops must be lauded.

Dheeraj Deka,

Dighirpar, Darrang

Concern regarding admission fee hike

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the recent decision by Gauhati University to increase the admission fee for students enrolling in 5-year integrated courses. As a member of the community and a stakeholder in the education system, I believe it is crucial to address the implications of such a significant tariff hike.

First and foremost, this sudden increase in admission fees places an undue financial burden on students and their families. Education is a fundamental right, and it is imperative that it remain accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic background. By imposing such high admission fees the university risks excluding deserving students who may not be able to afford the increased cost of the course.

Furthermore, this fee hike may deter prospective students from pursuing higher education altogether. Many talented individuals may be discouraged from applying to Gauhati University due to financial constraints, ultimately depriving the university of valuable intellectual capital and diversity.

Moreover, it is essential to consider the broader implications of this decision for society as a whole. Education plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth and social progress. By erecting financial barriers to education, we hinder the development of our nation and limit opportunities for future generations. I urge the authorities at Gauhati University to reconsider this decision and explore alternative means of generating revenue without burdening students. Scholarship programmes, fundraising initiatives, and efficiency improvements are just a few examples of viable alternatives that can help alleviate financial pressures without compromising accessibility to education. In conclusion, I implore the university administration to prioritize the welfare and accessibility of education for all students. A fair and equitable fee structure is essential to upholding the principles of inclusivity and social justice in our educational institutions.

Samujwal Dutta,

Gauhati University

Ladakh saga

The Ladakh region, renowned for its breathtaking beauty and strategic significance in Indian foreign policy, has undergone significant changes since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which led to the establishment of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir as separate Union Territories. The promise of the BJP-led NDA government at the outset of the 2019 LS polls granting Ladakh Sixth Schedule status under Article 244 of the Indian Constitution raised hopes among the local population for greater autonomy through the establishment of an Autonomous District Council (ADC). The ADC would have authority over taxation and the implementation of laws pertaining to forest management and eco-centric issues, which would provide a mechanism to regulate activities like mining that threaten Ladakh's natural treasures and ecosystem. The inadequacy of political representation, with only one Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha and no representation in the Rajya Sabha, has long been a point of disagreement for Ladakhis. The recent event, like Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, ardently seeks the government's positive attitude towards the voices of Ladakhis and towards inclusive governance that will respect their unique identity and address their concerns about sustainable development and political representation.

Aditya Ankur Nath

Tezpur, Assam

Lack of drinking water

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned regarding the scarcity of clean drinking water in our city. Guwahati, the most populous city in north-east India, is disproportionately dependent on the extraction of groundwater, which is a sign of a future water crisis. Recent studies have shown a rapid decrease in the level of groundwater due to indiscriminate extraction of groundwater, urban sprawling, deforestation, and disturbance to local ecosystems, as well as continuous pumping of water from aquifers and not giving enough time for the water to recharge.

The wetlands and water bodies that play an important role in water storage and recharge are continuously filled up, concretized, and turned into wasteland. Also, recent surveys have revealed that there is a decline in the number of migratory birds in different locations of Guwahati, and these disruptions can affect the survival of the species during the stay period. It’s not long before Guwahati will be in the same position as cities like Bangalore and Chennai.

The people of Bangalore are facing water scarcity due to the prolonged absence of rain. The citizens do not have a sufficient amount of drinking water. The city has to depend on external drinking water sources.

Water usage for washing vehicles, gardening fountains, construction, and such other activities is strictly prohibited, and violators are threatened with a fine. On the other hand, people are building houses without leaving sufficient space for the construction of roads and drainage, leading to a situation that Anilnagar and Nabinnagar in Guwahati are grappling with. Building houses without proper planning needs urgent attention. The government should make proper provisions for the construction activities taking place for a better, safer, and more sustainable future.

Jeuti Das

Department of communication and journalism

Gauhati University

Private school monopoly

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to express my concern about the monopoly of the private schools in Assam.

Earlier, the parents had the liberty to buy school uniforms as well as books and exercise copies, which can be purchased from the market, but nowadays you have to buy everything from the school or their recommended shop, which clearly shows a money-making propensity. Now the educational sector has become pure business rather than a temple of wisdom. As we all know, educational institutions are called second homes for children, but they have become business hubs. Every parent has a desire to give their child a good education, but because of this, they cannot give a proper education to the common people.

On the other hand, the fees are getting higher every year. You have to pay readmission fees, which are purely not required at all, but we are bound to pay; otherwise, the child will not be allowed to attend school by the authority. The condition of the government schools is not good, and the government is in control of them. During the COVID period, these people did not give proper concessions to the parents. In the time of COVID in 2021, they did not consider a single penny for parents; even though the school was closed and no electricity or other expenses occurred, they had to pay full fees to the school. If you look everywhere, middle-class people are suffering, and there is no end to it. So I would like to request that the Assam government follow the Delhi model in Assam so middle-class people will get some relief.

Samar Deb

Guwahati 781028

Low profile

The ongoing IPL, the biggest cricket extravaganza of the world, has attracted almost all the present and past cricketing gods of the cricket-playing nations except for Pakistan. Some of them are seen as coaches, and some are seen in the commentary box as commentators, anchors, analysts, and technical experts. But the absence of the country's all-time great all-rounder, namely Kapil Dev, who is always fondly called ‘Kapil the Devil’ and Mohinder Amarnath, whose all-round skills helped India become the World Cup winner in 1983, in any capacity is badly felt. The above-quoted gentlemen have always maintained a low profile after their cricketing career was over. But they are the last ones to run after glitz and glamour.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati