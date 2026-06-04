Letters to the Editor: Broken streetlights at Komarbondha Ali ROB

Broken streetlights at Komarbondha Ali ROB

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the immediate attention of the Jorhat Municipal Board regarding the non-functional streetlights of the Railway Overbridge at the Komarbondha Ali.

Located in front of the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), the overbridge serves as a major connection between the Golaghat and Jorhat districts, witnessing a high volume of vehicle traffic, having been inaugurated on April 2, 2026. However, for the past few months, the streetlights have remained non-functional, posing a major risk to the high volume of vehicular traffic over this narrow overbridge during peak evening hours. The situation not only endangers the safety of commuters but also throws the areas around JMCH and Jorhat Christian Medical Centre (JCMC) into utter darkness, making the areas below the overbridge a hub of unsocial activities and thereby posing a significant threat to the safety of local residents and the pedestrians, who are mostly the dedicated health workers at the above-mentioned hospitals. It is saddening to see the local residents struggling for basic amenities like streetlights. Therefore, the municipal authorities must address this issue promptly to prevent further deterioration.

Abadaan Roop Borua

Jorhat

Baby Boss: New

Six Machine

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to mesmerise. He smashed 97 off just 29 balls in the IPL Eliminator against Sun Risers Hyderabad, and on the way, he broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record for most sixes in an IPL season. He has smashed 72 sixers in this year's tournament. Moreover, the opening batter also became the youngest player in the history of the tournament to register more than 600 runs, breaking Rishabh Pant's record (2018). Unlike batters who focus on boundaries, Sooryavanshi’s first instinct is to send the ball soaring into the stands. Only when it’s not an option does he look for boundaries. His single-season record of 72 sixes is a testament to his fearlessness.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable IPL 2026 campaign ended with yet another record as the teenager from Rajasthan Royals became the first player in tournament history to win five major individual awards in a single season. The prolific Vaibhav Sooryavanshi drew big praise from the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar himself after his blistering 97 runs off 29 deliveries in the Indian Premier League eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!" Tendulkar posted on X. The young opener narrowly missed what would have been one of the fastest centuries in IPL history, hammering five fours and 12 towering sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 334.48 in a knock that left the Hyderabad bowlers shell-shocked. Universal Boss Chris Gayle marked the presence of Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a massive statement as the "New Six Machine". Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been termed a generational talent. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just 15, became the first player in IPL history to win five major individual awards in a single season: Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker, and Super Sixes.

Plavan Bhuyan,

T.H.B College, Jamugurihat

Assam’s MMR

reduction

It is indeed a matter of great pleasure that what seemed impossible until recently has now become reality in the state's maternal health indicators. The recent editorial of your esteemed daily, 'The watershed shift in Assam's MMR', deserves appreciation for highlighting the state's transformative reform in the MMR, which has fallen below the national average for the first time. The current figure of 84 maternal deaths per one lakh speaks volumes about the strategic and positive intervention by the state government in the health sector. But there is no room for complacency, as the real challenge lies in reaching the World Health Organization (WHO)-mandated goal of bringing MMR below 70 by 2030. The state health sector urgently needs adequate budgetary allocation, ensuring smooth fund flow and its judicious, timely utilisation for taking the achievement to the next level. The ASHA workers must be incentivised so that they can play a crucial role in eliminating maternal death risks across the state. Assam can definitely improve its MMR targets if district healthcare systems are equally strong in providing last-mile delivery in respect of every pregnant woman, as uneven healthcare capacity has the potential to create maternal health risks. The improved health delivery is essential, especially during natural calamities, for pregnant women displaced by floods and erosion. We need better-designed, coordinated and sustained health-sector interventions and long-term commitments to narrow the gap with the 'Southern States' while helping the state to move faster on the downward trajectory.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Listless Final

So, after two gruelling months, the much-talked-about T20 cricket format IPL came to an end on May 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, where Royal Challengers Bangalore outplayed Gujarat Titans in a one-sided encounter. Right from the beginning it appeared as if GT drew its shutters, giving the IPL trophy to RCB on a platter.

Throughout the tournament we saw some explosive batting by one teenager, named Vaibhav Sooryabanshi, a 15-year-old lad from Bihar who kept the entire crowd thrilled with his high-voltage explosive batting hardly seen in today’s T20 cricket, apart from some brilliant pieces of fielding and bowling by veterans like Bhubaneswar Kumar, Aussie star Mitchel Starc, Josh Hazlewood, etc., to name a few. Sadly, the much-talked-about and awaited IPL final was listless and one-sided. The only bright spot was the classic unbeaten 75 from chase master King Kohli. Let us very carefully preserve our new find, Sooryabanshi, the Solar Power.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Nalbari’s 24-hour pharmacy service

With the aim of making emergency healthcare services more accessible, several selected pharmacies in Nalbari district will begin providing round-the-clock service. In this regard, the Nalbari District Drug Dealers’ Association has formally informed the District Drug Inspector through an official letter.

According to the letter sent on May 23, a number of pharmacies located in Nalbari town, Mukalmua, Tihu, and Kundargaon in front of Nalbari Medical College have agreed to provide 24-hour services on a rotational basis throughout the week. In Nalbari town, Tahbildar Pharmacy, New Shankar Medicos, Bhai Bhai Medicos, Barua Pharmacy, Friends Medicos, and Choudhury Pharmacy will offer the service on designated days of the week. Similarly, in the SBCH area of Mukalmua, Chinaki Medicos, Maa Purnima Medicos, and Rumi-Chumi Medicos will provide round-the-clock medicine services in rotation. Mampi Medicos, Assam Medicos, and Popular Medicos have also joined the arrangement at Kundargaon, opposite Nalbari Medical College. Likewise, in Tihu, GS Medicos, Sankardev Medicos, Arogya Medicos, Ayushman Pharmacy, Sabitri Medicos, Chinmoy Medicos, and Ranganath Medicos will provide 24-hour services on different days of the week.

This initiative is expected to offer significant relief to patients and their families who require medicines during late-night hours or medical emergencies. It is particularly likely to benefit the relatives of patients undergoing treatment at Nalbari Medical College and other healthcare institutions. I consider this decision a positive step towards strengthening healthcare delivery and public health services in the district.

Gunamani Barman

Bori (Kakati Para), Nalbari