Letters to The EDITOR: Brutality in Bangladesh

Brutality in Bangladesh

The recent lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh shocked India and the world. This has not been the last case. The violence against minorities, principally Hindus, is continuing in Bangladesh unabated. Once more, unidentified assailants murdered a Hindu man in Narsingdi city. The murder took place hours after another person of the same faith was shot dead in Jessore. Despite the interim government's hollow assurances of safety to the besieged communities, arson attacks targeting minorities continue. The government has miserably failed to curb violence. Such an outcome would deepen the cynicism of the international community when it comes to responding to the claims of the chief advisor of the interim government. Now, the consequences of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh transcend borders. The central government must be watching the rise of such bigotry, indicative of a hole in Bangladesh's secular fabric, with mounting concerns. The New Delhi administration must closely monitor the fluid situation in Bangladesh and its pitfalls—the targeting of Hindus there as well as the possibility of Dhaka's outreach to Islamabad. In its future engagement with Dhaka, the Indian government must prioritize the welfare of the Bangladeshi people to prevent the world from accusing New Delhi of complicity in its own majoritarian projects.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Justice still up in the air

It is certainly a welcome step that the government has constituted a five-member team of public prosecutors to pursue Zubeen Garg’s case. However, the prospects of justice appear bleak unless every individual who accompanied him on the yacht is produced before the court. Since the incident occurred in Singapore and the Singapore police, after preliminary investigation, have already stated that there was “no foul play,” even though the probe is still underway, the case may fail to yield the outcome that the people of Assam so earnestly hope for. If the Singapore authorities reiterate the same conclusion, securing justice for Zubeen will become even more difficult. Hence, all individuals linked to the incident must be brought within the ambit of the case without exception, and the role of the Singapore police should be closely followed up and constructively addressed under the framework of international law.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Educated but unemployed in Assam

The problem of unemployment among educated youth in Assam has moved beyond the simple question of job availability. It reflects a structural gap between academic education and the actual requirements of the job market. Every year, colleges and universities in the state produce thousands of graduates, yet the number of suitable employment opportunities has not increased at the same pace.

Due to limited private sector growth, many young people depend heavily on government recruitment examinations. This has resulted in intense competition, repeated exam attempts, and prolonged periods of uncertainty. At the same time, private employers increasingly seek practical skills, technical proficiency, and work-ready experience, areas where conventional academic curricula often fall short. As a result, many educated individuals remain underemployed or unemployed despite holding degrees.

Addressing this issue requires more than job creation alone. There must be a stronger connection between education, skill development, and local industry needs. Educational institutions should place greater emphasis on career guidance, vocational exposure, and practical training. Closer collaboration between industry and academia can help ensure that graduates possess skills that are relevant and applicable. Addressing educated unemployment is essential not only for securing the future of Assam’s youth but also for sustaining long-term economic growth and social stability in the state.

Firuz Al Amin Gafarullah

Guwahati

Bharalu River’s shame is in global spotlight

The deteriorating condition of the Bharalu River has once again forced Assam to confront an uncomfortable truth, this time not through official reports or local protests, but through the lens of a foreign vlogger whose video exposing the river’s pollution has gone viral across social media platforms. What is most disturbing is not the reaction from outside India, but the fact that it took global attention for us to acknowledge a crisis we have long normalized.

The Bharalu is not merely a neglected water body; it is a reflection of systemic apathy, weak enforcement, and repeated policy failures. Once envisioned as a lifeline of Guwahati, the river has now been reduced to an open drain carrying untreated sewage, plastic waste, industrial effluents, and the collective indifference of civic authorities. Residents living along its banks have raised concerns for years, yet meaningful action has remained limited to cosmetic clean-up drives and unfulfilled promises.

The viral video has embarrassed us on an international stage, but embarrassment alone cannot be the catalyst for change. Environmental degradation is not a public relations issue; it is a public health emergency. The polluted Bharalu directly impacts groundwater, contributes to urban flooding, spreads disease, and erodes the ecological balance of the Brahmaputra basin. Ordinary citizens, not governments, bear the cost of inaction. What is urgently required is accountability. We need transparent timelines for sewage treatment infrastructure, strict penalties for illegal dumping, regular public audits of river rejuvenation projects, and most importantly, political will that extends beyond election cycles. Citizens also need to reflect, as daily negligence slowly kills rivers over time. If a foreign vlogger’s camera can expose what decades of governance could not fix, then perhaps the real question is not about how the world sees us, but how little we have valued our own natural heritage.

Bhaskar Deka

Pragjyotish College

Is social media ruining today’s youth?

Today’s youth is growing up with a phone in hand and the internet in their pocket. Social media has become a big part of our daily life. From morning reels to nighttime scrolling, it shapes how young people think, feel, and behave. It has both beneficial and negative sides, and we experience both every day.

One major issue is the extent to which young people depend on trends. What is trending online often determines what to wear, how to talk, what music to like, and even how to live life. Many young people experience pressure to conform to these trends in order to fit in. Social media also shows many fake lifestyles. Influencers post edited photos, luxury trips, perfect bodies, and joyful faces all the time. But most of it is not real. When young people compare their normal life with this fake online life, it creates low self-esteem. They start feeling “I am not good enough,” “My life is boring,” or “I am a failure.” This constant comparison affects mental health badly. Another serious problem is online trolling. Many youths face hate comments, body shaming, and bullying on social media. A single negative comment can hurt deeply, but trolls don’t think about that. Continuous trolling can lead to stress, anxiety, depression, and even extreme steps. Mental health issues among youth are rising, and social media plays a big role in it.

We also see a lack of humanity in some situations. For example, during road accidents or fights, instead of helping the injured person, many people start recording videos to post online. Getting likes and views becomes more important than saving a life. This trend is dangerous and shows how social media can reduce empathy. Another worrying impact can be seen in the mindset of today’s youth. Many young people actively post stories, reels, or tweets demanding justice for crimes against women and show anger online. But in reality, some of these same kids harass women by making comments, teasing, or making them uncomfortable. This shows a clear difference between online behaviour and real-life actions. Social media sometimes raises fake awareness, where people look socially responsible online but fail to respect women in reality. This phenomenon reflects how social media is negatively affecting the thinking and values of youth.

However, social media is not only negative. It also has a positive side. It provides youth a strong voice. Young people can speak against injustice, raise awareness about social issues, and support important causes. Many movements for women’s rights, environmental protection, and mental health awareness have grown because of social media. Through social media, we can connect with people across the world.

It allows us to learn about different cultures, including their norms, values, and traditions. By interacting with people from diverse backgrounds, youth develop cultural awareness, tolerance, and a broader global perspective. Social media provides access to various career and professional opportunities. Many young people use these platforms to attend online courses, follow career guidance pages, connect with professionals, and explore job opportunities. It has become a powerful tool for networking. A small artist can gain recognition, and a common person can become confident by expressing opinions.

In the end, social media is a tool. How it affects youth depends on how we use it. Youth should learn to use social media wisely, not blindly follow trends, and remember that real life is more important than online life. Being kind, helping others, and taking care of mental health matters more than likes and followers. Youth is the future of the nation. If guided properly, social media can become a platform for growth, not pressure.

Swagata Das

Cotton University