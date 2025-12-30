Letters to The EDITOR: Call to protect Assam’s Xihu

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Call to protect Assam’s Xihu

The Gangetic river dolphin, called Xihu in Assam, is silently vanishing from the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. As Assam’s state aquatic animal and a living symbol of our river heritage, its declining numbers demand immediate attention from all stakeholders.

Recent surveys reveal a fragile population of just 635 individuals (606–664) across 1,297 km of surveyed rivers, with a least count of 516. While the main Brahmaputra still holds a relatively stable group, many tributaries show sharp drops, and one has seen complete local extinction. This crisis stems from habitat fragmentation by dams, rampant pollution, deadly bycatch in fishing nets, poaching, sand mining, and climate-induced changes in water flow. Existing laws offer protection on paper, but weak enforcement allows these threats to persist.

The time has come for decisive action. The government must implement stricter regulations, enhance monitoring, and allocate more resources for enforcement. Fishing communities, industries, and local authorities need to adopt sustainable practices that reduce harm to the river. Above all, we must urgently raise awareness among the general public—through schools, media campaigns, and community programmes—so every citizen understands the value of the Xihu and the health of our rivers. Youth groups and environmental organisations are already leading the way with awareness drives and conservation efforts. Protecting the Xihu is not just about saving a species—it is about preserving the soul of the Brahmaputra for future generations. I urge all stakeholders to act now.

Ankita Sarmah Bordoloi

Cotton University

Appeal for eco friendly picnics

As we celebrate 31st December and 1st January, I request through your esteemed daily that all picnic parties in Assam welcome the New Year with responsibility and care for nature. Assam’s forests, rivers, hills, and wildlife are precious and fragile. Let us organize picnics with an eco-friendly attitude by avoiding alcohol, which often leads to noise, littering, and unsafe behaviour.

Please use reusable or biodegradable utensils, avoid plastics, and ensure that all waste is carried back. Do not play loud music, light firecrackers, or disturb animals, birds, and plants. Respect local communities and protect natural picnic spots by following the principle of “leave no trace”. A peaceful, mindful celebration strengthens our bond with nature and sets a positive example for others. Let us begin the New Year with harmony, discipline, and respect for Assam’s beautiful ecosystem.

Joydev Mahanta,

Bapujinagar Goalpara

Urgent need to curb plastic pollution

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw attention to the growing problem of plastic pollution across Assam. From city streets to rivers like the Brahmaputra, plastic waste has become an alarming sight. Single-use plastics such as bags, bottles, and food wrappers are carelessly discarded, choking drains, polluting water bodies, and harming animals. During the monsoon, clogged drains worsen flooding, while plastic waste in rivers threatens aquatic life and public health. Despite existing bans, enforcement remains weak and public awareness limited.

Plastic pollution is not just an environmental issue—it reflects our neglect of responsibility towards future generations. Strict implementation of plastic bans, promotion of eco-friendly alternatives, and regular awareness drives are urgently needed. Citizens too must play their part by reducing plastic use and disposing of waste responsibly.

I hope the authorities and the public will treat this issue with the seriousness it deserves.

Jyotisikhar Sharma

(sharmajyotisikhar@gmail.com)

Protect Kashmir’s apple farmers

The recent free trade agreement with New Zealand puts Kashmir’s small apple growers at grave risk. Already struggling with climate change, rising input costs, and market uncertainties, these farmers are now facing an influx of cheaper imports like Royal Gala apples, according to reports. At 20-30% cheaper than local varieties such as Delicious and Kashmir Royal, these imports threaten to crash farm-gate prices. Kashmir’s apple industry, valued at Rs 8,000 crore, supports over 3.5 million people. To protect these vulnerable farmers, the government must ensure phased implementation of trade deals and introduce safeguards for sensitive crops. Alongside trade liberalization, income support, better storage facilities, and guaranteed market access are crucial to shielding farmers from economic shocks. The true measure of growth should be its benefit to those who feed us.

Dr. Vijaykumar H K

Dr. Vijaykumar H K