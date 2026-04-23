Letters to the Editor: Cap Misuse of AI

Cap misuse of AI

It's observed with awe that the misuse of AI-generated content reveals the dangerous consequences in different arenas, as people are accustomed to easy access to the system. We're not against implications of science and technology, for the same are essential elements in our lives; as such, we should be careful in their unerring uses. It's not an offense to stick to artificial intelligence, as it, nowadays, is part and parcel of everyday life; as such, we're to be well versed in modern technology. But the adverse effects of some digital platforms can't be overlooked, as we've already witnessed the decline of the print media over electronic media, so it's time to consider afresh the uses of these devices so that nobody falls prey to them. Already, we're victims of cybercrimes, which are outcomes of the digital age, and many such incidents have come to light due to misuses of artificial intelligence and other devices, so capping their uses must be done in the greater interest of people.

Benudhar Das,

Galiahati- No.2, Barpeta

A climate wake-up call

This year’s Earth Day arrives amid alarming and contrasting climate realities across India. While several states brace for severe heatwaves with temperatures crossing 43°C, cities like Guwahati have recently witnessed unprecedented rainfall and urban flooding, disrupting normal life.

This striking contrast, where one part of the country is battling extreme heat and another is submerged under floodwaters, highlights the growing unpredictability of climate patterns. Experts increasingly warn that such extreme weather events are no longer isolated incidents but part of a larger climate crisis driven by environmental degradation and unplanned urbanization. Particularly in cities like Guwahati, rapid urban expansion, encroachment of natural drainage systems, and inadequate infrastructure have worsened the impact of heavy rainfall, turning natural events into urban disasters.

Earth Day must therefore go beyond symbolic observance. It should serve as a call for urgent policy action, climate-resilient infrastructure, better urban planning, and strict environmental regulation. Equally, citizens must adopt sustainable practices and hold authorities accountable. The message is clear: climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is unfolding around us in real time. The question is not whether we will act, but whether we will act in time.

Simran Singh

Dibrugarh, Assam

Rare, royal disorder

Frank Schnabel Lloyd, himself a haemophilia patient, founded the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH) in 1963 and went on to become a trendsetter in raising acute awareness about the disorder. A genetic bleeding disorder, haemophilia has suffered from an acute dearth of knowledge. Researchers should obviously take an interest in a condition where the scarcity of clotting factors, proteins that control bleeding, affects blood clotting. An excruciating pain in and around the joints due to internal bleeding is common.

Over 70 per cent remain undiagnosed, alright, but a lot can be done to reduce the disorder's repercussions. Haemophilia is by no means hereditary and is common in men. Women are mostly haemophilia carriers. Replacement therapy with clotting factors can help – it requires expert guidance. The "royal disease", thought to have originated from Queen Victoria of England in 1837, indeed requires royal attention and management. And "Diagnosis is indeed the first step to care" on World Haemophilia Day, April 17.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)