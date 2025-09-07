Letters to the EDITOR: Capacity building for English teachers

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Capacity building for English teachers

I am writing to express my appreciation for the significant and impactful 'Five Day Residential Capacity Building Training Programme for Teachers of English at the Secondary Level' held at Gauhati University. This programme, organised by Gauhati University in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), and conducted by the Department of English Language Teaching (ELT), Gauhati University, deserves widespread recognition.

The training programme, thoughtfully designed, aimed to enhance teaching effectiveness and methodologies for secondary-level English teachers. It featured crucial topics such as the National Educational Policies (NEP) and Learning Outcomes for the Teaching of English, linguistic principles for language teaching, effective teaching strategies for English, incorporating innovative approaches like translanguaging, and focusing on developing listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. The programme also addressed English composition, grammar, vocabulary, prose and poetry teaching. Furthermore, the training included a topic on Universal Design for Learning for learners with disabilities, demonstrating a holistic educational approach. A standout feature of the training was its practical and interactive nature, which included lesson planning, presentations and feedback. Each session was highly engaging, fostering collaborative learning through group activities. Furthermore, the programme served as an excellent platform for the teachers from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds to share their teaching experiences. A total of 200 English teachers from the districts of Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Charaideo, Cachar, Chirang and Darrang enthusiastically participated in the training's first phase from August 26 to August 30, with subsequent phases planned for the other districts for the next three months.

This initiative is a testament to elevating the English teaching environment at the secondary level across the state. As a teacher participant, I anticipate the positive impact of this training programme on the English teaching-learning process in the schools.

Dheeraj Deka,

Dighirpar, Darrang

Vulture awareness

It is heartening to learn that 'We Foundation India' of GU's Zoology department observed the International Vulture Awareness Day recently, which has great relevance to the present context. The rapid decline of the once ever-present vultures across the state's rural and urban landscape remains a matter of serious concern. The role of the scavengers in keeping the environment pollution-free needs no reiteration. Today, with nature's scavengers gone, disposing of dead animals has turned into a big issue, as rotten animal carcasses have triggered various diseases across the country. Earlier, in Kamrup district's Rani, Boko, Chhaygaon, etc., we had witnessed a large-scale presence of vultures, but unfortunately, due to mass poisoning and railway hits in recent years, we do not see vultures roam free and in good numbers nowadays. Now, what is the solution to the disappearance of the vulture? The Forest Department and NGOs need to conduct a massive awareness drive to sensitise the masses on vulture conservation with Panchayat-level planning for institutionalisation of conservation efforts. Developing vulture habitats through the plantation of tall nesting trees is another imperative need for the conservation of the birds. The Gram Pradhaan's pivotal role in spreading the vulture conservation message across the village and motivating the rural folks into vulture conservation stakeholders has become an urgent need today, not just about protecting the precious species, but also about protecting our ecosystem and public health. The launching of a cloud-based portal, 'Vulture Network', is indeed a much-needed platform to provide comprehensive knowledge and awareness of vultures in India. The survival and recovery of these critically endangered birds depends largely on a sustained collective campaign to get an effective turnaround in the situation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Time to curb wasteful spending

Assam continues to lag behind as one of the poorest and most backward states in the country. Now, it is burdened with mounting debt — a burden that ultimately falls on the shoulders of its ordinary citizens, who will pay for it through taxes and inflation. In such a scenario, it is imperative that the state government adopt a strict policy of austerity.

There are numerous areas where public expenditure can be significantly reduced. A glaring example is the misuse of government vehicles. While these are meant strictly for official duties, they are often seen ferrying family members of officials to beauty parlours, schools, markets, and even private parties. This not only reflects gross misuse of public resources but also exposes the lack of proper checks and accountability.

A recent incident reported in the media — where a government vehicle was found abandoned with illegal substances near Chandrapur, allegedly used by the son of a senior police official — raises serious concerns. Has any action been taken? The silence is deafening.

We must remember the example of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who upheld austerity even at personal cost. It is high time our leaders in Assam followed suit and reined in extravagant, unmonitored spending. Responsible governance begins with setting the right example.

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati

Rising drug abuse

in Assam

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to highlight the alarming rise of drug abuse among the youth in Assam. This issue has silently turned into a social crisis, affecting not only young individuals but also families and society at large.

Reports suggest that narcotics are being smuggled into Assam from across the border, making them easily available even in small towns and rural areas. Many students and unemployed youths are falling prey to this menace, which leads to health deterioration, financial ruin, and even criminal activities.

I strongly feel that apart from strict action against smugglers, we need proper rehabilitation centres, counselling facilities, and awareness drives in schools and colleges. Our children must feel that there is hope and that society stands with them.

I sincerely urge the authorities and the public to treat this problem with utmost seriousness before it destroys the backbone of our society. So, I kindly request you to give a suitable place in your esteemed newspaper to this issue, to raise awareness and inspire immediate action for the welfare of our youth.

Shnigdha Kalita

