Letters to the Editor: CBT Test Centre in Sivasagar

CBT test centre in Sivasagar

As a student from Sivasagar, I would like to draw the kind attention of our Hon’ble Chief Minister and Hon’ble Education Minister towards a pressing issue that has been troubling the aspirants of our district. In today’s competitive world, computer-based tests (CBT) have become a common mode of examination for government jobs, entrance tests, and professional recruitments. However, despite Sivasagar being an educational hub with a rich and long academic heritage, our district still does not have a single CBT test centre.

Because of this, we students and job aspirants are compelled to travel to distant towns like Jorhat and Dibrugarh for appearing in such examinations. This journey is not only time-consuming but also financially burdensome. On exam days, the long travel distance adds mental stress, and many students, especially from rural areas, face additional challenges such as lack of proper transportation, accommodation, and safety concerns. At times, these difficulties even affect our performance in the examination.

Sivasagar has adequate infrastructure, connectivity, and a big student population to justify the establishment of a CBT test centre. Being a historically important town with a strong academic environment, it is only fair that our youth should get equal facilities like those available in other districts. Establishing a CBT centre in Sivasagar will save valuable time and resources for thousands of candidates and will encourage more students from nearby areas such as Nazira, Demow, Amguri, and Sonari to pursue opportunities without the fear of travel difficulties.

Therefore, through this humble appeal, I urge the Hon’ble Chief Minister and Hon’ble Education Minister to kindly take necessary steps to set up a CBT test centre in Sivasagar at the earliest. This step will not only fulfil a long-standing demand of the students but also reflect the government’s commitment towards equal educational opportunities and youth empowerment. The future of countless aspirants depends on such facilities, and we hope our plea will be heard with the seriousness it deserves.

Pragyan Rajmohan,

Charaideo

India’s gesture to Afghanistan

On 31st August 2025, Sunday, a devastating earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale rocked Afghanistan, killing hundreds and injuring thousands of people. That was the third consecutive strong earthquake which rocked the nation since the Taliban took over control of the nation. Afghanistan, because of its poor relation with the outside world so far, has failed to receive any aid of any kind. Once again it is India which is the first nation to send humanitarian aid immediately after the disaster, along with the UNO.

Will the Taliban government reciprocate?

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Weather forecasting in Assam

The use of smartphones has provided us with convenient access to information that was not available two decades ago. One of the most widely used tools today is weather forecasting. In recent years, Guwahati city and its surrounding areas have been severely affected by heavy rainfall and waterlogging problems. Additionally, traffic congestion during heavy rains has become a regular occurrence. To address such issues, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, along with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), provides weather forecasts and issues timely warnings. Nowadays, the general public relies heavily on this information, and these weather data and alerts are extremely important not only for citizens but also for various departments in Assam, particularly the agriculture sector and the power sector.

The State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), Assam, depends on this data for load forecasting, i.e., preparing estimates of electricity demand for the next day or beyond. However, at present, these forecasts often remain insufficient for all stakeholders, ranging from the general public to departments that rely on such data. It is important to highlight that load forecasting has become a highly challenging task in recent times. Accurate scheduling of load not only helps in maintaining grid stability but also reduces the cost of electricity by enabling efficient planning. On the other hand, sudden increases or decreases in electricity demand may cause serious disruptions in the power system and result in significant financial losses for the electricity department. Therefore, it is imperative that greater focus be placed on the modernization of weather forecasting by the Government of Assam.

As both the governments of India and Assam are increasingly emphasizing the integration of solar power plants into the electricity generation system, accurate weather forecasts have become even more critical. Solar power generation depends directly on sunlight availability, while effective load forecasting requires precise predictions of temperature, humidity, and rainfall conditions.

It is also important to note that the Bharat Forecasting System (BFS), developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and launched by the Government of India in May 2025, has now been made operational. Assam, including Guwahati, is covered under this advanced system. However, the role of RMC Guwahati remains vital, as regional-level accuracy and localised forecasts are essential to support effective planning and decision-making for critical sectors in the state as well as the common public.

Santom Rajkhowa,

Guwahati

Sleep at least six hours for good health

Sleeping is the fuel of our life. We need to maintain it as required. To keep it balanced is one of the pivotal and main duties of our life.

However, experts revealed that human beings should sleep comfortably for more than 6 hours. Otherwise, a person who sleeps less than 6 hours may harm his health and weaken the brain system, focus, and decision-making. It may also raise blood pressure and increase the risk of heart diseases. Moreover, it may take a toll on hormones that control hunger, stress, and the immune system.

Sabir Ahmed

Assam

Pune-based Sarhad to honour Bhupen da

The year 2025 marks the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika (8 September 1926 – 2026). To commemorate this historic occasion, Sarhad, a Pune-based organisation committed to fostering peace and integration in India’s border regions, will be conducting a series of events and initiatives across Pune, Mumbai, and New Delhi throughout the year. In the final years of Dr Hazarika’s life, Sarhad had the opportunity to connect with him in Mumbai.

After his passing, with the consent of his family, Sarhad instituted the Bhupen Hazarika National Award in his memory. This year too, the award will be presented to distinguished individuals from Northeast India.

The Government of Assam will mark the 100th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika with a year-long series of events starting from 8 September 2025. In addition, the following activities will be undertaken: a biography of Hazarika translated into multiple Indian languages will be released by the Prime Minister during the event, along with a commemorative coin in his honour. Assam is preparing for a historic tribute to its most beloved cultural icon, Bharat Ratna Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, as the state gears up for his 100th birth anniversary celebrations.

C K Subramaniam

(cksumpire@gmail.com)