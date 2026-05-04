Letters to THE EDITOR: Celebration sans firecrackers

Celebration sans firecrackers

Through this letter, I would like to draw the attention of the general public to the unnecessary bursting of firecrackers following the declaration of the results of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election on May 4.

As the counting of votes and announcement of results begin that day, many supporters and political workers may celebrate with great enthusiasm. However, I would like to make a humble appeal to all citizens not to burst firecrackers in public places, especially national highways, roadsides, market areas and busy crossroads.

Bursting crackers on roads and highways may create serious inconvenience for the movement of vehicles and even lead to accidents. Emergency services such as ambulances could also face difficulties in reaching hospitals on time. Besides this, firecrackers are a major cause of noise pollution and air pollution, which affect elderly people, children, patients and even animals.

Democracy should be celebrated in a peaceful, disciplined and responsible manner. Every citizen has a moral responsibility and duty towards the environment. Therefore, instead of noisy celebrations, people should maintain public discipline and celebrate the election results in a peaceful and eco-friendly way.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup

AASU’s ‘Pratyasha’

The news iteme 'AASU wants locals to have good grip on state bureaucracy', published in your esteemed daily on May 2, has drawn our attention. No doubt, it is the fervent desire of every educated person of the region that the sons of the soil have a good grip on the bureaucratic cores in all the Northeastern states. The AASU's recent launching of a project, 'Pratyasha', in collaboration with NESO is the most praiseworthy step in this direction in producing capable administrative officers among students of Assam and other NE states in the coming years. Unless the young educated generation of the region realizes the importance of the project and makes inroads into it, we will have to wait for years to see the indigenous administrative officers hold the top post of the state governments. Today, the youth from the region, especially Assam, face a conundrum that is not solely a result of an economic crisis. It is also a deep-rooted social behaviour. We emphasize a great deal on education, sports, art and music, but sadly, career aspirations are not defined. As a result, young people are instinctively drawn into two dominant pathways – one group chooses to 'stay and prepare', while the other decides to 'leave and work'. AASU and NESO should come forward to give exposure, like other outside institutions, for students who complete their class twelve studies to prevent them from going outside the state and seek jobs there and settle. It is the solemn duty of the AASU and the NESO to move beyond symbolic representation of students of the region and work in close cooperation to provide a powerful platform for the students of Assam and NE states so that they can explore their futures in their own states without thinking of going outside the states for employment.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

The rising cost of survival

When survival begins to cost more than living, it is no longer inflation—it is a crisis shaped by policy. The recent increase in petrol, diesel, and commercial LPG prices has put a strain on both common citizens and small businesses. What makes the situation even more troubling is that, despite relatively lower international crude oil prices, domestic fuel rates continue to rise—raising serious questions about intent and accountability. Instead of relief, the burden is being quietly transferred onto the public through taxation, hitting shopkeepers, small eateries, and daily wage earners the hardest.

This is not just a price hike; it is a ripple effect that is steadily eroding livelihoods and shrinking hope. Policies framed in the name of growth and self-reliance lose meaning when they overlook the people they are meant to serve. A nation does not weaken overnight—it weakens when its people are forced to endure silently. And the question that now lingers is simple yet urgent: how long can this silence last before it turns into a voice too loud to ignore?

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

The show goes on

Post-election fever, which gained momentum from February in our state, is the Bihu fever, which has engulfed Assam from Dhubri to Sadiya without any break. The show is going on even in the absence of Zubeen Garg. Earlier, even the demise of our dearest Bhupenda could not dampen the Bihu spirit. It simply proves that no one is indispensable. The show will go on.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury

Guwahati.