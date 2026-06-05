Letters to the Editor: Change of guards

Change of guards

The manner in which the change of guards took place in Karnataka reflects a sense of political maturity. Siddaramaiah's resignation from the CM's chair without any dispute displayed his respect for the high command's decision and the desire to maintain stability. This orderly transition manifests how maintaining institutional discipline can prevent dissent and factionalisation in the party. A protracted power struggle not only deteriorates the party's reputation but also raises speculation regarding the delivery of governance. A smooth transition preserves the democratic culture and public faith in the democratic process. This episode of easy power transfer stands as a testament that Siddaramaiah has prioritized governance over his personal preferences. His volunteer restraint has not only reduced the space for political debate but has also left the door open for mutual cooperation and camaraderie with D.K. Shivakumar. However, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are power politicians. The challenge ahead for Congress will be preventing them from acting as two separate axis of power within the state. If the state functions with two centres of authority, it will lead to total disruption.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Jorhat