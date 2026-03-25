Letters to The Editor: Changing aspirations of youth

Changing aspirations of youth

India’s youth are no longer walking on a single, well-defined path; they are navigating a landscape full of possibilities, pressures and paradoxes. What was once a predictable journey shaped by stability and conformity has now become a constant negotiation between ambition and uncertainty. On one hand, opportunity has expanded like never before. Technology has broken barriers, global exposure has widened horizons, and success is no longer confined to traditional professions. Young people today are creators, innovators and risk takers. They are not just seeking jobs; they are seeking purpose, identity and impact. This shift reflects a deeper confidence, a belief that one’s background should not dictate one’s future. Yet, beneath this optimism lies a growing strain. The promise of opportunity often exceeds its accessibility. Education does not always translate into employment, and the pressure to succeed in a hyper-competitive environment is intense. The constant comparison fuelled by digital life adds another layer of anxiety, making success feel both visible and out of reach at the same time. There is also a silent transformation in values. Stability is no longer the ultimate goal; flexibility and self-expression are. Relationships, careers and even definitions of success are being reimagined. While this signals progress, it also creates friction between generations and within society itself, as old structures struggle to accommodate new aspirations. What stands out most is the duality of this moment: empowerment coexists with vulnerability. The same forces that enable independence technology, globalization and rapid change also demand resilience and adaptability at an unprecedented scale. If this energy is to translate into meaningful progress, the responsibility cannot rest solely on individuals. Systems must evolve alongside aspirations. Education must become more relevant, opportunities more inclusive and growth more equitable. Otherwise, the gap between what young people dream of and what they can realistically achieve will only widen. The future will not be shaped merely by ambition, but by how well a society supports that ambition. Today’s youth are ready to redefine success, but whether that redefinition leads to collective progress or widespread disillusionment depends on the choices made now.

Aditya Kamble,

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

‘Water and Gender’

This theme of the year's 'World Water Day' brings attention to the deep connection between water access and gender equality. It is a well-recognized fact that women and girls not only face water-related challenges in day-to-day life, such as the burden of collecting water and the health risks associated with inadequate sanitation, but they also play a central role in managing and sustaining it, which is crucial for achieving gender equality and improving community health. Today, water is no longer an environmental issue. It is linked to the well-being of families and communities. Well over one billion women globally still lack access to safely managed drinking water services. The scale of inequality in access to life's most basic necessity is a matter of serious concern for all of us. The theme, therefore, calls for viewing women as leaders and decision-makers in planning and managing water systems, resulting in better maintenance, improved hygiene practices and stronger accountability. In our state, school children, especially girls, must be trained as 'Jaldoots', or water ambassadors, as their voices help shape community attitudes towards water, sanitation and hygiene. Let us launch Janajagaran and spread the message in every nook and corner that water is precious. Every drop counts in everyday life.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.