Letters to the Editor: Charaideo Maidam’s UNESCO nomination is Assam’s triumph

Charaideo Maidam’s UNESCO nomination is Assam’s triumph

I am writing to express my profound excitement and appreciation for the recent proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nominate Charaideo Maidam for UNESCO World Heritage Site status. This landmark decision marks a significant step forward in recognizing and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Assam.

The ancient pyramids of Charaideo Maidam stand as a testament to Assam's glorious history, serving as the final resting place for members of the Ahom royal family. These majestic structures not only hold immense historical significance but also serve as a symbol of Assam's rich cultural legacy.

The nomination of Charaideo Maidam for UNESCO World Heritage Site status is a well-deserved recognition of its historical importance and the efforts made towards its preservation. The site inspections conducted by UNESCO further validate its eligibility for this prestigious accolade. The potential inscription of Charaideo Maidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site will not only boost tourism but also contribute to the preservation and promotion of Assam's cultural identity. As proud residents of Assam, we eagerly anticipate the outcome of this nomination and hope that Charaideo Maidam will soon join the ranks of other revered UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Ashmita Nandi

Dibrugarh University