Letters to the Editor: Child labour and its impact on society

Child labour and its impact on society

Child labour is one of the gravest social evils that continues to exist despite strict laws and awareness campaigns. Many children are forced to work in factories, roadside shops, construction sites, and households at a very young age. Poverty, illiteracy, and lack of social security are the main reasons behind this practice. Instead of attending school and enjoying their childhood, these children are burdened with responsibilities beyond their age.

The impact of child labour on society is extremely damaging. It deprives children of education, affects their physical and mental health, and traps them in a lifelong cycle of poverty. A society that allows its children to work instead of learn cannot progress. Moreover, child labour reduces employment opportunities for adults and promotes exploitation by employers seeking cheap labour.

Although laws banning child labour exist, poor implementation and lack of public awareness allow this problem to persist. The government must strictly enforce child labour laws, ensure free and quality education, and provide financial support to underprivileged families. At the same time, society must play a responsible role by refusing to employ child workers and by reporting such incidents to authorities.

Barasha Thakuria

Gauhati University

Incentivising

newspaper reading

The news report about the UP government making mandatory the reading of newspapers in both Hindi and English languages in schools is indeed a remarkable step in fostering the habit of reading for our present generation of students.

Newspaper reading has immense positive effects in moulding an informed citizen who gets ever updated with the latest events having national and international significance.

In the present world of Internet- and AI-induced knowledge and teaching, the role of print media still holds its unparalleled stint and leverage in disseminating information in every sphere of our day-to-day lives.

We request our government to follow such a laudable move, framing out a well-designed policy for the greater interest of our student communities.

Tanuj Goswami,

Jorhat, Assam

Remarkable Rise of Cricket in Northeast

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight the exhilarating transformation of Northeast India, particularly Assam and Guwahati, into a vital powerhouse on the national cricketing map.

The recent debut of the ACA Stadium at Barsapara as India’s 30th Test venue—hosting the historic second Test between India and South Africa—marks the pinnacle of a journey that began decades ago at the old Nehru Stadium. Guwahati is no longer just the "Gateway to the Northeast"; it is now a world-class cricketing destination. From hosting high-octane IPL fixtures as the second home of the Rajasthan Royals to successfully organizing ICC Women’s World Cup matches, the city has proven its mettle in both infrastructure and crowd spirit.

A major share of the credit for this metamorphosis belongs to the visionary leadership of Devajit Saikia. His journey from a first-class cricketer for Assam to his current role as the BCCI Secretary has been a catalyst for change. Under his tenure, we have seen a massive push for infrastructure, including the development of over 20 cricket grounds across the state and the upcoming international stadium at Amingaon. Initiatives like the Assam Premier Club Championship have professionalized the grassroots level, ensuring that talents like Riyan Parag and Uma Chetry are no longer exceptions but the beginning of a steady pipeline of national stars.

The reverse lunch-and-tea timings introduced during the Guwahati Test to suit our local daylight conditions show a new level of administrative sensitivity toward the region's unique needs. This recognition by the BCCI signals a more inclusive future for Indian cricket.

As a cricket enthusiast, it is heartening to see our youngsters finally able to witness the "pinnacle of the game"—Test cricket—in their own backyard. This momentum must be sustained to inspire the next generation of athletes from the region.

Rohi Salma Aziz

(azizrohi99548@gmail.com)

Aravalli hills issue

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the public and authorities to the severe and alarming environmental degradation of the ancient Aravalli Hills. These hills are renowned for their age, standing the test of time as one of the oldest mountain ranges on the planet. The Aravalli Hills serve as an environmental stabilizer, as they help with the recharge of groundwater and the purification of air in the entire northern region of the country. Sadly, their ancient splendour and mystique are slowly being eroded and destroyed by illegal mining and deforestation, coupled with the construction of the region and the severe industrial contamination of the area. The continuous and unrelenting soil mining has caused severe soil erosion, degradation and depletion of the existing water resources as well as the destruction of the existing wildlife. The area has a worsening incidence of tree coverage and surrounding air pollution, which adversely affects the area’s temperature. The enforcement of tree-cutting laws has been largely ineffective in curbing the destruction. If this destruction is to continue, the area will be adversely affected in a manner that will be irreversible for our planet. The environmental agencies and the Aravalli Hills are calling for immediate and urgent action to reverse the degradation that has occurred, as well as to restore the area’s natural state. The Aravallis are calling for restoration.

Abhinav Das

(abhinavdas09876@gmail.com)

Political maturity

With the approach of the assembly election in the state, the political temperature in Assam is heating up. All the major political parties are trying their best to woo the voters with lucrative promises. The voters also seemed to be polarised into two main poles, i.e., the indigenous populace and the linguistic minority community. The BJP in particular is trying to woo the sons and daughters of the soil, and the Congress and the AIUDF are trying to woo the linguistic minority community. It is an open secret that the linguistic minority community will totally reject BJP.

The political maturity so far shown by the linguistic minority community is simply exemplary, which makes them a force to reckon with in the state politics. They always vote in totality considering their interests, which was evidenced in the last parliamentary election when their mentor/master was totally rejected in their greater self-interest. The massive defeat of AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal in his own den by over ten lakh votes, that too to a rank outsider by a record margin of votes, is a pointer in this direction.

Now it is up to the indigenous electorates of the soil to learn political maturity from the linguistic minority community so that their votes are not divided. Else, the writings are there on the wall.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.