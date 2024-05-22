Letters to the Editor: China’s aggressive foreign policy

China’s aggressive foreign policy

China is a country whose aggressive foreign policy of expansionism has been creating problems since long ago in maintaining territorial peace in the border areas of its neighbouring countries like India, Bhutan, Taiwan, etc. Moreover, China, by virtue of being a superpower, has been asserting its supremacy forcefully on the territory of the South China Sea, eliminating the claims of interest of Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Vietnam, etc. on the South China Sea for many years. Another hidden agenda of China is the policy of trapping smaller countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, the Maldives, etc. by offering loans and other direct and indirect benefits, which weakens those countries by making them dependent on China for everything.

The expansionist tactics of China, along with their money power and technological advancements, are responsible for creating a fear psychosis of insecurity among the neighbouring countries and other debt-ridden countries, which is condemnable. Every political party, irrespective of their ideology, should raise their voice unitedly against China’s nefarious and aggressive foreign policy. At this moment, national interest should be greater for the motherland for every Indian, and so we should remain united when our motherland faces external threats and feels insecure.

Pradip Kumar Chakravarty,

Bhetapara, Guwahati

Addressing peer pressure in schools

The teenage years are a whirlwind of change—a time of self-discovery, social anxieties, and a desperate need to belong. However, this yearning for acceptance can often morph into a vulnerability to peer pressure, a force that can significantly impact a teenager's well-being and decision-making. Peer pressure comes in many forms, both subtle and overt. It can be the teasing remarks about someone's lunch choices, the unspoken pressure to skip class, or the manipulative coaxing into risky behaviours like substance abuse or unsafe driving. The desire to fit in and avoid social ostracization can be incredibly powerful, leading teenagers to make choices that contradict their own values and morals. The consequences of succumbing to negative peer pressure can be far-reaching. It can lead to academic decline, damaged relationships, and even legal trouble. Furthermore, the constant strain of conforming can erode self-confidence and contribute to anxiety and depression.

Schools have a crucial role to play. By fostering open communication and creating safe spaces where students feel comfortable seeking help, they can equip teenagers with the tools to resist negative peer pressure. Social-emotional learning programmes that teach assertiveness, communication skills, and healthy decision-making are vital.

Parents also play a key role. Open conversations about peer pressure, along with reinforcing positive values and building a strong support system at home, can empower teenagers to navigate these social challenges. Peer pressure is a fact of teenage life, but it doesn't have to dictate a teenager's path. Through a collaborative effort from schools, parents, and the community, we can create an environment where teenagers feel confident to stand their ground and make choices that are true to themselves.

Pooja Ambastha

Gauhati University

What form of reform?

We usually understand that the word 'reform' means a change from good to better or from better to the best. Hence, a commoner like yours truly expected that reform is a must in areas where it is needed.

In this regard, with a very heavy heart, I beg to state one glaring example of an exception. The example I want to highlight is the condition of power supply in the state. Previously, it was ASEB, which was responsible for power generation and distribution within the state. The then-government, with an intention to improve the power scenario in the state, rechristened ASEB as APDCL. In that process, many new norms were introduced. The electronic meters were replaced by smart meters. A pre-paid system of billing was introduced for better collection of revenues to serve consumers. Emergency and complaint helpline mobile phone numbers were made public for swiftness of grievance redressal. But in reality, what is happening? Faulty electricity bills for consumers have become a routine affair. The helpline phone numbers are defunct, as there is none to respond to consumer grievances even in Guwahati. The less said is better for rural areas, as we often find in media reports. The so-called reforms from changing ASEB into APDCL are simply a hoax to cheat the consumers, as load shedding without any prior intimation to consumers has become a normal routine for the APDCL.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Citizens’ duties

It's the bounden duty of a citizen in a democracy to agree to abide by the rules and obligations by which he or she is governed. A government can protect its citizens' rights and freedoms only when they are active and behave in a responsible way. The government's success and failure depend on the participation, civility, and patience of its citizens. Democracy remains healthy only if the citizens of a country are steadily attentive and committed in every matter. Undeniably, a citizen can be responsible in a democracy by respecting national laws, the legitimate decisions of the courts, the authorities, etc., and the rights of those with differing points of view. Besides, every citizen should pay the legally determined taxes and other public levies, accepting the authority of the elected government. Last but not least, it's not only a right but also a responsibility of the citizens to elect relatively good candidates so that the right set of people can form the government and administer the functioning of the country in the best way possible.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok,Jorhat