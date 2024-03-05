Letters to the EDITOR: Chorai Chung Festival 2024 in Majuli

Chorai Chung Festival 2024 in Majuli

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), the oldest scientific organisation in India working for nature conservation and research, identified Majuli as one of the Important Bird Areas (IBAs) of the country. Endowed with an unmatched natural bounty, Majuli alone harbours around 155 wetlands of different sizes and shapes. They are rich in aquatic and avian bio-forms with immense floral and faunal values. More than 186 species of birds, including endangered storks and innumerable migratory birds, visit Majuli during the winter season. Majuli is an ideal place of importance for birders. Besides being a cultural hub, it is a paradise for nature lovers and ornithologists. The wetlands in and around Majuli and the whole of the Brahmaputra river course along the island are important bird areas. The serenity, purity, and scenic beauty of the sandbars of Majuli, along with the flapping of birdlife, are enough to attract domestic and foreign tourists. It is seen that some of the local voluntary organisations and NGOs work for the cause of biodiversity conservation in Majuli off and on. NGOs like BNHS, Aaranyak, Early Birds, Nature's Beacon, Megamix Nature Club, etc. did research on the birdlife and other environmental issues of the island. The Biomix Nature Club of Majuli did massive awareness programmes for a decade on biodiversity conservation a few years ago, which yielded fruit in this regard. The people of Majuli and its administration are more or less environment-friendly and seem to be biodiversity-conscious. Once upon a time, the richness of spirituality and biodiversity of Majuli could attract the attention of the royal kings of the Ahom kingdom. The kings patronized divinity and got a few Xatra institutions established in Majuli. Ahom King Pratap Singha laid emphasis on the conservation of biodiversity and addressed the problems of the wetlands. To protect one wetland near Bhakatiduar, which is very rich in birdlife, the king took special initiatives and declared it a bird sanctuary in 1633 AD, which is still known as “Chorai Chung." On the basis of the commemoration of that historic declaration of the bird sanctuary of “Chorai Chung” by the king, the people of Majuli, under the aegis of “Majuli Sahitya,” are celebrating “Chorai Chung Festival 2024” from March 9 to 11 this year with various programmes for the first time at Bhakatiduar, Majuli. As a well wisher who once spent twenty-seven years with the people of Majuli and a small nature activist, I wish the 390th “Chorai Chung Festival 2024” a grand success. It is expected that the festival will create a new ambience of awareness towards conservation and safety of the wetlands, biodiversity in Majuli, and birdlife in particular, and help recover the royal treasure from shrinkage and encroachment.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai