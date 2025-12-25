Letters to The EDITOR: Christmas: The Birthday of Jesus Christ

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Christmas: The birthday of Jesus Christ

As Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ today, the story of how this happened is told in parts of the Holy Bible known as the gospels. There are four gospels telling the life of Jesus. The gospel of St Luke tells us the most about his birth, and the gospel of St Matthew tells another part of the story. The gospel of St John tells us that Jesus Christ came from God to bring His Word or message to all people. Christmas spreads the message of joy, hope, sharing, and humanity, making it a festival of togetherness and happiness for everyone.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Christmas - A Festival of Joy

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is known as a festival of love, joy, and peace. People from different communities celebrate Christmas with happiness and togetherness.

During Christmas, houses, streets, and churches are decorated with lights and Christmas trees. People sing carols, attend church prayers, and spend quality time with their family and friends. Children especially enjoy this festival because of Santa Claus, gifts, and sweets.

The main message of Christmas is to love and help others. People share food, exchange gifts, and help the poor and needy. Many also visit orphanages and old-age homes to spread happiness. These kind acts make the festival meaningful. Christmas reminds us to forgive, care for others, and live peacefully. In today's busy life, it gives us a chance to slow down and enjoy simple moments with our loved ones.

Christmas is not only about celebration but also about spreading kindness and hope. The spirit of Christmas teaches us to be better human beings throughout the year.

Preyoshi Dey

Pragjyotish college

Bridging the

digital divide

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to highlight the growing digital divide between urban and rural students, a challenge that continues to deepen educational inequality in our country.

With education increasingly dependent on digital platforms for online classes, examinations, assignments, and access to learning resources, students in urban areas enjoy a clear advantage. Reliable internet connectivity, access to smartphones or laptops, and digital literacy have become essential tools for academic success. Unfortunately, a large number of rural students remain deprived of these basic facilities.

In many rural areas, poor network coverage, frequent power cuts, and lack of affordable digital devices severely limit students' ability to participate in online learning. As a result, talented students are forced to lag behind through no fault of their own. This gap not only affects academic performance but also restricts exposure to competitive exams, skill development programmes, and career opportunities.

Although several government initiatives aim to promote digital education, their reach and implementation remain uneven. Bridging this divide requires urgent attention in the form of improved digital infrastructure, affordable internet services, provision of devices to needy students, and digital literacy training for both students and teachers.

Education should empower every child equally, regardless of geography. I hope this letter draws the attention of policymakers and education authorities towards ensuring inclusive and equitable digital education for all.

Shruti Chetia

Cotton University

Sustainable tourism in Assam

Sustainable tourism in Assam focuses on protecting the state's rich natural beauty while supporting local communities. Assam is known for its wildlife sanctuaries like Kaziranga National Park, lush tea gardens, rivers, and diverse cultures. Sustainable tourism encourages eco-friendly practices such as responsible wildlife viewing, reduced plastic use, and conservation of forests and wetlands. It also promotes community-based tourism, where local people offer homestays, traditional food, and cultural experiences, helping them earn a stable income. Respecting local customs and preserving heritage sites are key parts of sustainable travel in Assam. By balancing tourism growth with environmental protection, sustainable tourism helps preserve Assam's unique biodiversity and cultural identity for future generations while offering visitors meaningful and responsible travel experiences.

Joydev Mahanta

Bapujinagar, Goalpara

Change in Assamese weddings

Marriage is a union between a man and a woman. It has been a significant part of every culture in the world, and the marriage-related ceremonies are also significantly different in every culture and religion. But nowadays our traditional Assamese weddings and ceremonies have changed due to the adoption of alien cultures and extreme modernization.

Assamese culture is best known for its simplicity. So, traditionally, our wedding ceremonies were also so simple, involving some sacred rituals. But the impact of westernization and alien cultures is also visible in Assamese weddings nowadays. Assamese people are becoming more and more fascinated by "Big Fat Weddings", which means spending a huge amount of money on weddings. This fascination can even be observed in a section of lower middle class and poor people. People nowadays also observe many ceremonies like "Sangeet" and "ring ceremony", which are not even part of Assamese culture. We are forgetting our traditional "biya geet" and instead playing Hindi and English songs. Traditionally Assamese weddings were also free of social evils like dowry.

Now the question arises: who is responsible for the ruin of the traditional Assamese wedding, and how can we conserve its glory?

Bhupali Chakrabarty

Gauhati University