Letters to The Editor: CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

The recent protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the examination paper leak issue has generated widespread public attention. While the issue itself is undoubtedly genuine, the manner in which the agitation unfolded raises a few important questions.

Delhi Police guidelines require organisers seeking permission for demonstrations at Jantar Mantar to apply at least seven days in advance. The rule exists to allow authorities to make necessary security and traffic arrangements. Yet, despite this well-known requirement, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reportedly arrived in Delhi and sought permission at the last moment.

Even before that, supporters had reportedly been called upon to gather at the airport, one of the country's most sensitive public spaces. It is reasonable to ask whether such a move was necessary for highlighting the concerns of students or whether it was designed to provoke a confrontation. Had permission been denied or arrests made, the narrative could have quickly shifted from examination reforms to alleged suppression of democratic rights, creating sympathy and wider political mobilisation. Instead, the government chose not to escalate the situation and granted permission for the protest. Whether one supports the government or not, the decision effectively denied the organisers the opportunity to build a victimhood narrative.

Another aspect that deserves reflection is the emergence of slogans and groups whose concerns appeared to extend beyond the original issue of paper leaks. Politics has long recognised the saying, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend." It is not unusual for organisations with very different ideologies to unite temporarily against a common political opponent. That possibility should concern every responsible citizen. A genuine public grievance involving the future of lakhs of students should not become a platform for unrelated agendas or attempts to create wider unrest.

None of this reduces the seriousness of the paper leak issue. The government should have acted much earlier and those responsible held accountable. Students who spend years preparing for competitive examinations deserve a fair and transparent system.

At the same time, asking questions about the methods or motives of protest organisers should not automatically brand someone as a supporter of the ruling party. Just as criticising the government over paper leaks does not make one anti-national, questioning whether a movement could be politically exploited does not make one a partisan.

A mature democracy requires citizens who can support a just cause while also applying critical thought. Standing with students and remaining vigilant against the misuse of their genuine anger are not contradictory positions. In fact, both are essential for preserving the integrity of public discourse.

Dhruba Jyoti Goswami

Raja Gaon, Morigaon

Broken footpaths and open manholes

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to highlight a severe and life-threatening hazard that Guwahati's citizens face every single day. The appalling state of our footpaths and the presence of open, uncovered manholes across major commercial and residential stretches pose a threat.

While the city is undergoing a rapid makeover with mega flyovers and decorative lighting, basic pedestrian infrastructure faces complete neglect. Major roads, including arterial stretches along GS Road and Zoo Road, and secondary lanes in areas like Hatigaon and Silpukhuri have become obstacle courses. Footpaths are either completely broken, missing concrete slabs, or blocked by illegal parking and commercial encroachments. Worse still, countless deep manholes and roadside drains remain wide open, acting as invisible death traps, especially during evening hours and rainy spells when waterlogging conceals them entirely.

Walking in Guwahati has become an extreme sport. Senior citizens, school children, and visually impaired individuals are the worst victims of this administrative apathy. By forcing people to walk on busy, chaotic roads due to unusable footpaths, the authorities are directly increasing pedestrian road accidents. A truly 'smart city' cannot be built on cosmetic upgrades alone while ignoring the safety of its pedestrians. I urgently call upon the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) to conduct an immediate safety audit, cover every open drain securely, and reclaim our footpaths for the citizens.

Smriti Patar

Gauhati University

The Art of Letting Go

Letting go is a profound emotional and psychological process that involves releasing attachment to past experiences, relationships, or expectations that no longer serve one’s well-being. It is often misunderstood as forgetting or escaping the past, but in reality, it is a conscious and deliberate decision to free oneself from what quietly causes emotional distress and limits personal growth. Many people consider this process difficult because emotional bonds and memories often persist even when they become harmful. The foundation of letting go lies in acceptance. Acceptance means acknowledging reality as it is, rather than how one wishes it to be. It does not imply approval of past experiences but recognition that certain events cannot be changed. This understanding reduces inner resistance, brings emotional clarity, and creates space for healing and forward movement. Forgiveness is another essential element of letting go. It involves forgiving others for hurt caused, as well as forgiving oneself for past decisions, mistakes, or regrets. Holding on to resentment or guilt often deepens emotional suffering, whereas forgiveness helps release internal burden and restores emotional balance. It is a gradual process that strengthens resilience and supports mental well-being. Letting go also requires emotional detachment from expectations and outcomes. Life is uncertain, and things do not always unfold according to personal desires or plans. Developing emotional flexibility allows individuals to adapt to change more effectively and maintain stability even in difficult circumstances. Importantly, letting go is not a weakness; it is a strength. It takes courage to release what we once loved, even when we deeply care for it, especially when it is slowly harming our peace of mind and emotional health. Choosing to let go in such situations reflects self-respect, emotional maturity, and inner strength. It is an act of protecting oneself from ongoing pain rather than remaining attached to something that is gradually destroying one’s well-being.

In essence, the art of letting go is a powerful expression of self-awareness and growth. It is a conscious choice to prioritise mental peace, healing, and a healthier future over attachment to what no longer serves us.

Nilakshi Borah

(nilakshiborah2004@gmail.com)

Potato dumping reflects a systemic failure

The recently circulated videos of harvested potatoes being dumped in Majuli expose a serious failure in post-harvest management and market linkage that demands immediate policy intervention from the Agriculture office and existing Farmer Producer Organisation. Cold storage infrastructure remains the urgent priority. Given Majuli’s flood-prone riverine geography, conventional facilities must be replaced with elevated, flood-resilient storage units, modelled on NABARD’s successful pilots in flood-affected Bihar districts.

Critically, existing central schemes like the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, PM Kisan Sampada Yojana, and the World Bank-funded APART Project already provide funding mechanisms for exactly such infrastructure. The real question is why these remain unutilised in Majuli.

Alongside storage, farmer producer organisations must be strengthened, and e-NAM connectivity ensured for collective market access. Looking further ahead, Majuli’s riverine vulnerability also demands a production-side response. Floating agriculture models, successfully practised in Bangladesh and Manipur’s wetlands, should be systematically explored to build long-term climate resilience in Majuli’s farming ecosystem. The Chief Minister and State Agriculture Minister must immediately order both an implementation audit of existing schemes and a feasibility study for floating agriculture adoption & cold storage in Majuli.

Shahin Yusuf

(shahinyusuf21@gmail.com)