Letters to The EDITOR: Clarion Call

Clarion call

Like the previous 10th December, 2025 was observed as Swahid Divas across the state, remembering the heroes of the turbulent period of Assam Andolan, where youths of the state sacrificed their 'today' for 'our tomorrow'. This year was special because the state is celebrating the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, whose eternal song 'Swahidpranamotumak' touched the heart of every indigenous Asomiya, and the state government dedicated 'swahid smarak', or martyr memorial, at Boragaon, which is situated on the outskirts of the city. In their respective speeches during the inauguration ceremony of the memorial, CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and former CM Sarbananda Sonowal gave a clarion call to the indigenous people of the state. They made the following appeals to the public: (1) Don't sell your land to anyone who has a doubtful nationality. (2) Don't engage anyone in a job (be it in an agricultural farm, office, etc.) who has doubtful nationality. Certainly, we were the indigenous community living in that period where any wrong steps could bring catastrophe to us. We should learn our lessons from the Kashmiri Pandits.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati-1