Letters to The EDITOR: Clarity in language of FIR, land deeds

Clarity in language of FIR, land deeds

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw the earnest attention of the State authorities to a matter that goes to the very heart of judicial propriety and administrative rectitude. In Assam, First Information Reports (FIRs) are frequently drafted in Assamese or Bengali, which, in the absence of duly authenticated English translations, creates grave impediments to the fair and effective administration of justice. The sanctity of judicial interpretation demands linguistic precision; hence, certified English versions of such FIRs ought to be made obligatory for proceedings before the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court and the Hon’ble Supreme Court.

It may be noted that Article 348(1) of the Constitution of India expressly mandates that “all proceedings in the Supreme Court and in every High Court shall be in the English language.” This constitutional mandate finds further reflection in Chapter II, Rule 4 of the Gauhati High Court Rules and Orders (Civil Court Rules and Orders, Volume I), which requires that documents not in English shall be accompanied by a true and accurate English translation for use in court.

Equally imperative is the need for the state government to codify and define, with juridical clarity, the classifications of agricultural and non-agricultural land. The prevailing ambiguity in revenue terminology, encompassing both traditional and modern expressions, often results in administrative and legal misinterpretation.

Shahin Yusuf

Guwahati.

Stop politics and speculation in Zubeen case

The surge in public emotion following the "accidental" death of the singing icon Zubeen Garg seems to refuse to abate. The recent All Assam Students' Union (AASU) spearheaded 'Justice Marches' in every district headquarters, which is enough to demonstrate people's deep sense of grief and angst over his sad demise. The state government has done well to institute an SIT as well as a parallel judicial probe to get to the root of the entire episode. Sadly, there are speculations of foul play flying thick and fast in both media and social media, which is quite worrisome. The spurt in character assassination, especially of women with the accused in social media, needs to be stopped immediately, as the tension is running high across the state. The TRP-hungry media must refrain from letting their imagination run wild and not act as judge, jury and executioner. Why can we not shun violent ways and exercise restraint and allow the police to go about their job? There is no use in politicising Zubeen's death. One ought to not forget that the need of the hour is a transparent probe. We do not want our fight for justice to turn into a political battleground, and our beloved artist does not get truth and justice as a result of our acts of foolishness.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Zubeen Garg: the soul of Assam

Zubeen Garg is more than just a singer or musician; he is a cultural phenomenon whose art transcends boundaries. His versatility, spanning from heartfelt romantic ballads to powerful, society-conscious songs, allows him to connect with every generation. He is a prolific talent, working as a composer, lyricist, director and actor, yet it's his unique, emotionally raw voice that has truly become the soundtrack to the lives of millions of Assamese people. He masterfully blended traditional Assamese folk and Bihu rhythms with contemporary rock, pop, and electronic arrangements, giving the music a new, global identity without ever sacrificing its roots. His national breakthrough with "Ya Ali" never made him forget his home; he remained the voice of the Brahmaputra, or "Luit Kontho", to millions. Beyond his artistic genius, his greatest legacy lies in his humanity and courage. He was a singer of the people—unafraid to speak against social injustice, corruption, and the flaws in public life. His use of his platform to champion social causes, advocate for the environment, and offer support during crises like the Assam floods demonstrates a commitment that went far beyond his professional life. He became a rare symbol of unity in a diverse region, singing in various languages of the Northeast, thus bridging cultural and linguistic divides. As Assam continues to celebrate his magnificent life, it is crucial that we, the readers and citizens, pledge to preserve the values he embodied: courageous truth, relentless creativity, and unwavering compassion. His life is a powerful lesson for today's youth: one can be globally famous yet deeply rooted, a rebel yet a humanitarian. For over three decades, Zubeen Da has given us the soundtrack to our lives. He is not just a popular singer; he is a complete artiste—a composer, actor, and director who has sung over 38,000 songs in nearly 40 languages. Zubeen Garg's voice is unique; it is raw, emotional and always honest. He has never been afraid to use his massive platform for good, speaking out fearlessly on social issues, politics and the welfare of the people of Assam. Zubeen Garg is much more than an artiste; he is a fearless son of the soil who perfectly captures the spirit of Assam in every note.

Barasha Thakuria

Gauhati University

Where is the Asia Cup?

India lifted the last Asia Cup T20 cricket trophy, defeating its arch rival Pakistan in Dubai. The prize distribution ceremony had lots of surprises which kept the spectators on their toes. Apart from refusing to shake hands with the Pakistani players, Team India players also refused to receive the trophy from the Chairman of the ACC, who also happened to be a Pakistani Cabinet Minister, as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam mayhem. Since then, the Asia Cup has been in the possession of ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. ICC, ACC and BCCI are all mute, helpless spectators. As an Indian cricket fan, I will keep on asking, WHERE IS THE ASIA CUP? It should be in BCCI’s possession till the next edition of the Asia Cup is played.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Zubeen Garg through the lens of the Church

Through your esteemed daily ‘The Sentinel’ I would like to express my sincere love and gratitude to our beloved Late Zubeen Garg for his significant contribution to enriching our Christian worship through numerous gospel and devotional songs. In fact, he was a mystic; he worshipped God in spirit and truth. He had transcended the concept of God in every established religion of the world, including Brahmanism, in which he was born. That is why he was able to say, “I have no caste, no religion, no god – I am human.” No wonder that the sea of people of all faiths spontaneously came out on the roads of Assam to mourn his demise.

Zubeen Garg, a name synonymous with music, compassion, and selfless service, lent his melodious voice to several gospel (Biblical) and devotional songs that resonated especially with the younger generation of Christians. His renditions weren’t just performances; they were heartfelt expressions of faith and devotion that moved believers, often drawing them closer to God. At the time of his passing, many Christian homes and church circles found themselves replaying his Assamese gospel songs — a testimony to how deeply his voice had become part of our prayer life.

He sang Christian songs like a believer, not just as an artist, but as someone whose soul was touched by the truth and beauty of the message. It is true that he was not a baptized Christian, but his life and music bore the fragrance of one who lived out the gospel in his own way – through melody, mercy, and mission. Some of his popular gospel songs include Jisur Mohan Prem, Jisu Jetiya Dhoraloi Ahibo, Jisu Amak Mukti Dile, Jisu Tumi Mur, Bordin Hol Ek Pavitra Din, Jibonor Ei Bat, Prabhu Jisu Jonmile Amar Babe… and many more.

Though not always spotlighted, Zubeen’s works of mercy and charity carried the spirit of Christian mission. He reached out in times of crisis, comforting the sick, supporting flood victims, standing with the poor, promoting young talents, and speaking for the suppressed voice. His compassion extended even to animals, birds, and nature, reflecting a profound love for all of God’s creation as reflected in Pope Francis’ encyclical on ecology, Laudato si.

As we commend his soul to the eternal embrace of our Lord, we thank God for the life of Zubeen Garg—a gifted artist, a compassionate humanitarian, and a quiet missionary of love. May the Almighty tell him, “Well done, good and faithful servant… enter into the joy of your Lord.” (Matthew 25:23). May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire love, faith, and service in the hearts of many.

Fr. William Horo,

Lichubary, Dibrugarh