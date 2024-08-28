Letters to the Editor: CM’s pertinent question: Will we remain?

CM’s pertinent question: Will we remain?

I am writing in response to a recent interaction where the Chief Minister posed a question that resonates deeply with many of us: “Will we people stay?” This question, raised in response to a journalist’s inquiry about the cutting down of mountains in his constituency, touches upon some of the most pressing issues of our time—caste, land, and identity.

The unfortunate reality is that the answer to this question seems to be a disheartening “No, we will not remain.” Several critical failures contribute to this grim outlook:

1. Article 6, which was meant to protect our rights, has not been implemented. Instead, it has been ignored.

2. Our borders remain unsealed, leaving us vulnerable to demographic changes.

3. The NRC process, which was supposed to clarify and protect our identities, remains incomplete.

4. Despite promises, Assam has not been declared a tribal state, leaving our indigenous communities without the protections they need.

The safety and future of our people cannot be secured by shifting blame onto any community or religion. True protection comes through the implementation of constitutional safeguards. If we are not safe, or if we do not remain, the responsibility lies squarely with our leadership, particularly those who have risen from our own indigenous ranks to hold the highest offices.

It is not the journalist who should be questioned, but rather our Chief Minister and his government. The lessons from Sivasagar and Dhing should serve as a blueprint for taking the necessary legal actions to protect us. Failing to do so and instead asking such questions only highlights the helplessness and incompetence of our current leadership. I urge all citizens concerned to reflect on this matter and hold our leaders accountable. This is a question of immense importance to everyone in Assam, and it demands an honest and effective response.

Mowsam Hazarika,

Bharalumukh, Guwahati

Traffic

congestion woes

Traffic congestion is no longer a problem of only the metropolitan cities; it is now troubling even the smallest urban agglomerations. An average Indian driver loses 135 hours a year, which is a waste of precious working hours and fuel loss. With the soaring fuel prices, every drop of fuel lost is like losing a drop of blood. India loses almost two lakh crore rupees every year due to traffic congestion. Building flyovers has only proven to confuse drivers and add more woes to the problem of traffic congestion. Practical solutions like Heavy Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes, where separate lanes for larger vehicles like SUVs and larger waggons can be built, can be monetised so that people refrain from using larger vehicles inside the cities, which causes traffic congestion. This measure will also encourage people to use the parking lots. The urban bodies can design the town area such that all the areas are equally served with the daily amenities that people want, which would ultimately help control traffic congestion. Artificial intelligence can also be used to manage traffic signals by studying traffic behaviour. The onus is on the government and the administration to churn out more innovative solutions to this problem.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Manipulating prison authorities

A photo of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan smoking a cigarette and chilling out along with two rowdy sheeters in the Parappana Agrahara Jail of Bengaluru has once again proved how easy it is for the influential and rich to manipulate prison authorities. The said Bengaluru jail was in the news in the past for the same reasons, and the story may not be different in other important prisons of the country. Besides, Parappana Agrahara is said to possess "cell phone jammers." In fact, it’s “home away from home” for most of the jailed celebrities, politicians, and rowdies in prisons where bribes are exchanged for favours. Free flow of drugs into the jail portals and inside is almost a trend.

An alarmingly high number of inmates have tested positive for cannabis (ganja) consumption across the country's prisons. Often, there is a high degree of pressure on medical personnel to prepare fake medical reports so that influential prisoners are shifted to hospitals. Even the not-so-affluent are able to enjoy all facilities by doling out benefits in cash or in kind to the concerned. As per reports, prisons are overcrowded, and sexual crimes like sodomy are largely going unchecked. Gang wars are hardly quelled, and prison officials look the other way. Studies have shown that overall supervision and accountability are big casualties in the country's prisons.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)