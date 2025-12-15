Letters to THE EDITOR: Concern over 9-to-5 class schedule in universities

Concern over 9-to-5 class schedule in universities

Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the increasing stress caused by the continuous 9-to-5 class schedule followed in many universities. Such long academic hours leave students mentally exhausted, reducing their ability to focus, participate, and learn effectively.

With excessive workload, students struggle to balance academics with rest, extracurricular activities, and personal well-being. This routine not only affects their academic performance but also has an impact on their mental health. It is high time that universities reconsider such rigid schedules and introduce flexible, student-friendly timetables that support meaningful learning without causing burnout.

Karanjit Das,

Gauhati university

The rural internet wall

While cities like Guwahati are celebrating rapid technological growth, a vast majority of Assam's population in rural and remote areas is being left behind, creating a deepening digital divide. This gap is not just about having a smartphone; it’s about access to life-changing opportunities. The core issue lies in three areas: infrastructure, affordability, and literacy. Many villages still lack stable, high-speed internet due to geographical challenges like rivers and hills. Even where connectivity exists, the cost of devices and data plans is prohibitive for low-income families. Crucially, without basic digital literacy skills, e-governance, online education, and telemedicine remain inaccessible.

The COVID-19 pandemic brutally exposed this disparity, with countless students unable to attend online classes. To ensure equitable progress, the government must invest in subsidized community internet access points, launch targeted digital literacy campaigns for older generations, and promote local, low-cost device manufacturing. The digital revolution must be an inclusive one. Let us work to ensure that every citizen of Assam, from the tea gardens to the river islands, has the means to connect and thrive in the modern age.

Barnika Ghosh

(barnikaghosh555@gmail.com)

Degradation of the state’s forest areas

The increasing loss of dense forest cover in major reserve forest belts in the state is raising critical ecological and governance concerns. The recent study by a team of researchers highlighted a conspicuous decline in the dense class of Behali Wildlife Sanctuary, Gohpur Reserved Forest, Biswanath Reserved Forest and Naduar Reserved Forest. It is necessary to mention here that Biswanath Reserved Forest lost 66 per cent of its dense forest during the last thirty years. Settlements and agricultural activities have engulfed the reserve forest boundary, resulting in disrupted wildlife corridors, increased human-animal conflicts and exacerbated pressure on the remaining forest fragments. The immediate way out of this situation is district-wise mapping of encroachment, strict implementation of forest eviction and land restoration, community-based forest conservation solutions, restoration of degraded forest patches and regulating grazing and invasive plantations. It is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to check the alarming degradation of forest areas in the state.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

SIT, the ultimate judgement?

The SIT constituted by the state government to probe into Zubeen Garg’s unnatural death in Singapore has ultimately submitted its report on December 12, 2025, a few days before the stipulated period. No doubt the state government and the SIT deserve all the kudos. This mega SIT report was submitted at the court of the CJM, which is expected to make it public later. The SIT report is the vehicle for lakhs of Zubeen’s fans to expect proper justice for their beloved Zubeen Garg by the judiciary in the long run. Will their expectations and dreams be fulfilled so easily? I am afraid not, as there are certain people who want to keep the issue alive till the coming assembly election by demanding a CBI probe for their political survival. It is an open secret.

The show will go on till it dies a natural death. Mark my words.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla.

Four Sundays of Advent

In Catholic tradition, the four Sundays of Advent symbolize hope, peace, joy and love, each representing a vital aspect of our spiritual preparation for Christ’s coming. The first Sunday, Hope, calls us to trust in God’s promises and anticipate His arrival with faith, reminding us of the prophetic hope expressed by the prophet Isaiah.

The second Sunday, Peace, emphasizes reconciliation and the peace that Christ brings to our hearts and the world, echoing the angel’s message of peace at His birth. The third Sunday, Joy, celebrates the joyful anticipation of Christ’s coming, often highlighted by the lighting of the pink or rose candle, symbolizing the joy of the Gospel and the approach of Christmas. The fourth Sunday, Love, underscores God’s infinite love manifested in the Incarnation, urging us to emulate Christ’s love through our actions and preparations. Together, these virtues guide us in spiritual readiness, drawing us closer to the mystery of Christ’s coming at Christmas.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)