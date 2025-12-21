Letters to The EDITOR: Concern over ST (V) situation in Assam

Concern over ST (V) situation in Assam

Through the columns of your respected daily, I wish to share a growing concern that touches the lives of many in Assam — the ongoing challenges around the Scheduled Tribe (Village) [ST(V)] status and the tensions that have arisen from it.

In recent months, the discussions about who qualifies for the ST(V) category and the rights that come with it have become more intense. For many people living in rural areas, this isn’t just a bureaucratic matter—it’s about their identity, their future, and their dignity. The uncertainty about their official status, delays in recognition, and difficulty in providing the required documents have left many anxious and confused. This uncertainty has sparked frustration, misunderstandings between communities, and a growing mistrust in the very government meant to protect them.

It’s vital that the authorities step in with empathy, clarity, and urgency. A transparent policy, supported by awareness programmes right in the villages, would help clear up misconceptions. Procedures for verification should be simplified so that genuine beneficiaries are not left waiting or worried. Most importantly, the process must include the voices of the tribal communities themselves—those who know their own realities best.

Assam has long been celebrated for its cultural diversity and social unity. By ensuring fairness and openness in the ST(V) recognition process, we can protect that harmony and uphold the rights of those who are often the most vulnerable. I earnestly appeal to the concerned departments to act swiftly and with compassion. Addressing this issue fairly and inclusively will rebuild trust, protect livelihoods, and honour the rich heritage of Assam’s tribal communities before tensions increase further.

Kaushik Kumar Sarma

Gauhati University

Humanity on crowded trains

In today’s era, train travel has become extremely crowded due to population growth and daily travel for work and education. Many passengers struggle to even stand, while some remain seated despite seeing elderly people, women, children, or the sick standing nearby. Humanity itself is tested in such moments. Giving up a seat is a small act, but it reflects kindness, empathy, and social responsibility. A civilized society is not judged by technology alone, but by how people treat one another in difficult situations. If everyone shows a little compassion, crowded journeys can become more humane and respectful for all.

Sofikul Islam

Goalpara, Assam

Regulate food carts near hospitals

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw attention to the growing problem of unregulated food carts operating near hospitals.

Hospitals are meant to be hygienic and safe spaces for patients, attendants, and medical staff. However, many food carts are seen stationed just outside hospital premises without proper hygiene standards or official permission. Open food, uncovered utensils, poor waste disposal, and lack of clean water pose serious health risks, especially to patients with weak immunity.

These carts also create congestion near hospital entrances, obstructing ambulance movement and causing inconvenience to visitors. While affordable food is necessary for attendants who stay long hours, their health and safety must not be compromised.

The concerned authorities should conduct regular inspections, issue licences only to vendors following hygiene norms, and relocate food carts to designated areas away from hospital gates. Proper waste management and strict penalties for violations are equally important.

I hope this issue will receive prompt attention for the well-being of patients and the public.

Smriti Patar

Gauhati University

Poor condition of PHC centres

I wish to highlight the poor condition of the Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) in our Kamrup district, which fail to meet the basic healthcare needs of our community. These centres are suffering from serious infrastructural and operational shortcomings. Undue delays are seen in delivering results of critical diagnostic tests, like blood and thyroid profiles. There is a clear absence of essential equipment, including ECG and suction machines. The staff strength is highly insufficient to manage the large patient inflow, leading to overcrowding and inadequate care.

Furthermore, the lack of ambulances for emergency referrals and the irregular supply of government-provided medicines worsen the situation. As these are vital government institutions serving the common people, these shortcomings have serious consequences. We earnestly request the attention of the concerned health authorities and senior officials to urgently address these issues. It is our hope that the PHCs will be strengthened with the necessary infrastructure, equipment, medicines, and personnel to deliver effective and compassionate healthcare.

Kalyan Kalita

(kalyankalita61@gmail.com)

Saving jumbos from trains

Seven pachyderms were killed after colliding with the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express near Changjurai in Assam's Hojai district. Though the loco pilot applied emergency brakes, it was too late. Intriguingly, the accident site was not a designated elephant corridor. In November, an elephant was similarly killed in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. According to the official figure, 79 elephants have died after colliding with trains in the last five years. Half-hearted measures to prevent train-elephant collisions have apparently not helped. Proper track signals, loco pilot sensitisation, speed restrictions, periodic review and maintenance of elephant corridors, and a unique seismic elephant detection system are said to be in place to safeguard the lives of elephants, but these haven't helped.

Overpasses and underpasses, solar-powered fences and elephant-proof trenches, too, are vital to minimize elephant deaths. Despite all measures, jumbos continue to lose their lives. More and more elephant corridors and enhanced budgetary provisions for ensuring elephants are safe in the confines of their habitat cannot be overstressed. Sophisticated elephant corridor verification and mapping of land use and land cover of elephant reserves through GIS technology should be undertaken. While using modern technologies, it is imperative for the officials to correctly identify the elephant corridors.

Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Extortion by Rapido drivers in Guwahati

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities, transport regulators, and the general public to a growing and deeply concerning problem faced daily by students, office-goers, and other working individuals in Guwahati—the increasing practice of demanding extra money by Rapido bike taxi drivers over and above the fare shown on the mobile application.

Guwahati, being the gateway to Northeast India, witnesses a heavy daily movement of people for education, employment, healthcare, and other essential purposes. With rising traffic congestion and limited public transport options during peak hours, app-based bike taxi services like Rapido have emerged as a convenient, affordable, and time-saving mode of transport. Students commuting to schools and colleges, as well as salaried employees rushing to offices, depend heavily on these services for punctuality and reasonable pricing.

However, a disturbing trend has been observed in recent months. Many Rapido drivers, after accepting a ride, demand additional money from passengers, citing reasons such as traffic congestion, fuel expenses, distance, or personal inconvenience. In several instances, these demands are made even before the ride begins, leaving passengers with no option but to agree or cancel the trip and risk being late for their commitments.

As a regular commuter travelling daily to schools, colleges, and workplaces, I have personally experienced such situations on numerous occasions. While passengers do understand that during floods, severe weather conditions, or emergency situations, slight fare adjustments may sometimes be unavoidable, the issue arises when demanding extra money becomes a routine practice. In a city like Guwahati, where waterlogging, traffic jams, and road repairs are common, these conditions are often used as excuses to charge extra almost every morning. This practice places an unnecessary financial burden on students and working individuals, many of whom are already struggling with rising living costs. Students, in particular, rely on fixed pocket money or limited budgets, and repeated extra charges significantly affect their monthly expenses. Similarly, salaried individuals who plan their finances carefully find it difficult to manage such unpredictable additional costs.

The very purpose of app-based transport services is to ensure transparency, affordability, and trust through clearly displayed fares. When drivers demand extra money, it defeats this purpose and erodes public confidence in such platforms. Therefore, I urge the concerned authorities and the management of Rapido to take strict action against this practice, strengthen monitoring mechanisms, and ensure that drivers adhere strictly to app-based fares.

I hope this issue receives the urgent attention it deserves so that commuters in Guwahati can travel without harassment and financial stress.

Sudarshana Goswami

Cotton University