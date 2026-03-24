Letters to the Editor: Conduct of election officials

Conduct of election officials

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities as well as the general public to an important issue relating to the conduct of government employees during the election period.

As per the established code of conduct, government employees are strictly prohibited from being present during the submission of nomination papers or participating in any form of election campaign, meeting, or related political activity. This rule is not merely procedural but is rooted in the fundamental principles of neutrality, fairness, and integrity in public service.

However, it has been observed in certain instances that some government employees either knowingly or unknowingly become involved in such activities, thereby violating the norms laid down for maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process. Such actions undermine public trust and raise serious questions about the ethical standards expected from public servants.

It is essential to remember that every government employee is bound by a code of ethics that demands impartiality, honesty, and a clear separation from political influence. Upholding these values is crucial for ensuring transparency and credibility in governance, especially during elections, which form the backbone of our democratic system.

Therefore, I urge the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to sensitise government employees about their responsibilities and ensure strict compliance with the code of conduct. At the same time, employees themselves must act with a sense of duty and integrity, refraining from any activity that could compromise their professional ethics. I trust that the authorities will give this issue the attention it deserves and implement appropriate measures to uphold the dignity and discipline of public service.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup

Poll duty staff

deprived of food

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the Chief Election Commissioner, India, regarding healthy lunch for the employees who are engaged in election duty.

With the announcement of the day of the Assembly Elections 2026 to be held on March 9, the District Administration has geared up to conduct the election smoothly in the district. The district administration has prepared its various cells with engaging manpower from various departments, including two co-district commissioner officers, Jagiroad and Laharighat. The employees who are engaged in election duty have been working hard with extreme inanition, as they are deprived of healthy lunch except tea & biscuits. Almost seven days have passed since they engaged in cells, but they are not getting a healthy lunch except tea & biscuits.

It is alleged that the employees have been suffering a lot, as they could not go out for a meal until the duty was over. If the district administration does not take any initiative to provide proper meals and support, the employees will suffer more, potentially leading to decreased morale and productivity during the election process.

Pranzal Kr. Sharma

Morigaon

Civic sense on

Guwahati roads

Through your esteemed columns, I wish to highlight the appalling lack of civic sense on our roads. Today, strictly following traffic rules ironically makes an honest citizen look like a fool.

Public impatience is deafening. A senseless cacophony of honking invariably starts seconds before a red light even turns green. Worse is the absolute disregard for lane discipline, particularly by two-wheelers. They routinely choke the free-left passages at intersections, forcing everyone to wait out the red light unnecessarily when the left path is entirely open. Furthermore, riders frequently block the extreme right, which is the wrong side of the road, trapping oncoming cars and causing massive, avoidable gridlocks.

Strict enforcement by traffic police is crucial, but real change demands a shift in public attitude. We must rediscover basic civic responsibility before daily commuting becomes completely unbearable.

Jitpol Kataki,

Guwahati.