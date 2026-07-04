Letters to The EDITOR: Convenience vs. local livelihoods

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Convenience vs. local livelihoods

Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the growing debate surrounding quick-commerce platforms and their impact on traditional neighbourhood grocery stores. Meghalaya's reported decision to deny trading licences to 10-minute delivery companies has sparked discussions across the country about whether convenience should come at the cost of local livelihoods. There is no denying that quick-commerce apps have transformed the way people shop. They save time, offer attractive discounts, and have also created employment opportunities for many young people. I have seen boys from the suburbs of Guwahati pay for their college education through delivery jobs, and students earn their first income because someone wanted bread delivered in ten minutes. In many towns where private employment opportunities are limited, these delivery services have become an important source of livelihood for countless youth. However, the rapid rise of such platforms poses a serious challenge to small grocery stores that have served communities for generations. Unlike large companies backed by significant investments and advanced technology, local shopkeepers cannot compete with heavy discounts and ultra-quick deliveries. As a result, many family-run businesses risk losing their customers and, eventually, their livelihoods. Beyond business, neighbourhood stores represent trust, personal relationships, and community support. They are places where customers are known by name, credit is extended during difficult times, and everyday conversations strengthen social bonds - something that no app can replace. The challenge before policymakers is to strike a balance between encouraging technological innovation and safeguarding the interests of small retailers. Progress should not come at the cost of community livelihoods. As India embraces digital convenience, it is equally important to ensure that traditional businesses continue to survive alongside modern commerce.

Sangeet Borpujari

Gauhati University

Road rage on the rise

The frequency with which road rage incidents are reported across India is a cause of great disquiet. Shameless displays of temper tantrums, gestures and verbal assaults can harm other motorists as well. The general decrease in tolerance levels has resulted in people blowing hot and cold at the slightest pretext. When the sudden violent behaviour turns physical, it is time for the law enforcers to take over. Studies have indicated almost 70 percent of Indian drivers are stressed out. Most of them have anger issues. Anger is a powerful emotion, but it's not to be used in a negative way.

If one cannot win an argument, it is better to ignore it and move on. If things turn nasty, it is imperative to lock the doors of the vehicle, avoid moving to isolated spots, and drive to the nearest police station. Since routine road rage incidents rarely reach the police, habitual offenders remain emboldened. A couple of years ago, the Karnataka government had announced the opening of a rowdy sheet on road rage perpetrators depending on the intensity of the offence and level of intimidation.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)