Letters to the Editor: Corporate Grooming Gang

Corporate grooming gang

What should have been a place where technical prowess excels has turned out to be a shelter where a sinister racket was operating. Indubitably, the TCS incident in Nasik was a dead ringer and a real repeat of the film 'Kerala Story'. High academic degrees and white-collar jobs serve as the disguise under which the jihadi currently operates. Those working in higher echelons at the TCS office in Nasik sexually assaulted employees and forced them to convert to their religion. This incident is not an isolated case in the country. Women from marginalized sections have been targeted and exploited across the nation repeatedly, either through coercion or through deceit of 'love jihad'. More discouraging is the delay made by the victims in reporting to the police, which enabled the lady captain of the grooming gang to abscond. Was it an organizational oversight or other tactics used by the perpetrators that made the racket perpetuate so long will be revealed later, but what got exposed is a murky picture of the corporate world, where behind the walls of these flamboyant offices, fanatics are now finding their way to exploit innocents, calling for more intelligence probes in the matter.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Jorhat Assam

Quest for the Moon

The writer Siddharth Roy deserves readers' appreciation for the article "Artemis II and India's Next Leap In Space", published in your esteemed daily on April 13. The article says that NASA's Artemis programme to carry astronauts around the moon offers a moment of reflection for India. While the path ahead is challenging, India has already established itself as a leader and achieved remarkable milestones, thanks to its rich scientific heritage, growing technological prowess, and limited resources. Now, in the next phase, India requires scaling up ambition, deepening collaboration and sustaining commitment. Since India is steadily expanding its space capabilities, the exploration mission offers both inspiration and important lessons for the space agencies and private companies to create an ecosystem for long-term habitation, resource utilisation, and further scientific discovery. Therefore, the central government should enhance funding for space research while ensuring efficient utilisation, apart from fostering a robust talent pipeline for research-oriented education and industrial collaboration to support future missions.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati