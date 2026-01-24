Letters to The EDITOR: Corruption needs moral rejection

Corruption needs moral rejection

Corruption is a multifaceted social evil that is pervaded deep in the society as well as in the administrative system and to such an extent that everyone has to encounter its effects somewhere or at some point of time in life. It is found in every stratum of society, which has corroded institutions and trust, and it stands as a major impediment to the development of individuals and groups. Perpetrators who break the rule of law are present in all forms. The higher we ascend in the social and administrative hierarchy, the more prevalent corruption becomes. The perturbation is not limited to its existence; rather, the proclivity of people to continue the acts of malfeasance unabashedly-even knowing its legal ramifications-deepens the apprehension. The stark reality is that, despite our desire for a world filled with positive changes, we ourselves remain unwilling to make positive changes.

In the context of Assam, a decade ago, it was hard to get a government job without bribing. To regularize the pension, a retired person was bound to put money on every table that was related to pension disbursal. Indubitably, after the advent of the BJP government in the state, all jobs-from TET teacher recruitment to selection of constables or those of 4th grade appointment-were availed without spending a single penny. Civil service examinations were conducted with transparency. The government showed zero tolerance towards corruption, and a hope for a better Assam emerged. The dream for a better career seemed real and tangible now. But unfortunately the same people who got jobs through a fair process are seen ending up in jail for soliciting illegal payments while performing their official duties. The disappointment intensifies when corruption is accepted as a normal part of the social and administrative system. Tightening the laws alone will not eliminate this evil act; we must also change ourselves to create a better nation and collectively reject corruption on both societal and moral grounds.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Kindness for our street animals

Through your respected newspaper, I want to share a simple thought about the animals living on our streets.

In 2026, as our city grows with new buildings and roads, the space for stray dogs and cats is shrinking. Especially during the cold winter nights or heavy monsoon rains we see in Assam, these animals suffer a lot. They often have no place to hide from the rain or cold, and many go hungry for days. We don't need to do anything big to help. Just keeping a small bowl of clean water outside our gates or giving them some leftover rice can save a life. If we have old sacks or cardboard boxes, we can place them in a dry corner for them to sleep on. These small acts of kindness make our community a better place for everyone.

I hope your readers will think about this. Animals cannot speak for themselves, so it is up to us to look after them.

Jyotisikhar sharma

(sharmajyotisikhar@gmail.com)

A Rare Winter Visitor: The Smew in Assam's Wetlands

With the arrival of winter, Assam's wetlands once again become part of a vast, invisible map traced by wings in motion. Across continents and climates, migratory birds follow ancient routes guided by instinct and memory. This season, among the many travellers who have reached these waters, sightings of the rare Smew have quietly stood out.

The Smew, a small and elegant diving duck native to northern Eurasia, is not a common winter guest in this part of the world. Its journey spans thousands of kilometres, crossing frozen landscapes and open skies before it reaches warmer wetlands where food and safety allow it to rest and survive the colder months. Its presence in the Roumari-Donduwa wetlands under Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary and in the wetland ecosystems of Kaziranga is therefore both rare and meaningful.

These wetlands offer more than water. They create a carefully balanced environment with shallow areas full of fish, aquatic plants, and invertebrates, undisturbed areas of calm, and a rhythm that is more about the seasons than speed. For a species as sensitive as the Smew, such conditions are essential. Choosing these habitats reflects the continued health and suitability of Assam's wetland ecosystems.

The Smew's arrival also highlights Assam's place along the Central Asian Flyway, a major migratory corridor that connects breeding grounds in the far north with wintering sites in South and Southeast Asia. Each year, countless birds rely on these stopover sites to replenish energy and escape harsher climates. When a rare species like the Smew appears, it reinforces the idea that these wetlands are not isolated spaces but vital links in a global ecological chain.

Bird counts conducted during the winter months have recorded not just the Smew, but a variety of migratory species sharing these waters. Together, they transform the wetlands into living classrooms-spaces where movement, survival, and adaptation unfold quietly. For local communities and bird enthusiasts, such sightings offer moments of connection with a world that often moves beyond human notice.

In a time when wetlands across the globe are shrinking under pressure from climate change, pollution, and unplanned development, the presence of the Smew carries a more profound message. Migratory birds are indicators of environmental health. Their return suggests resilience but also reminds us of how fragile these ecosystems remain.

The Smew does not announce its arrival. It glides softly across the water, feeds, rests, and moves on when the season shifts. Yet, in that brief stay, lies a powerful reminder-that Assam's wetlands are still places of refuge, still trusted by travellers of the sky. Protecting them ensures that such journeys continue, season after season, wingbeat after wingbeat.

Abihotry Bhardwaz,

Gauhati University