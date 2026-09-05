Letters to THE EDITOR: Countdown on for ‘One Nation, One Election’ in 2029

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The debate over ‘One Nation, One Election’ has taken centre stage in Parliament as the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) actively examines the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. JPC Chairman P.P. Chaudhary recently pointed out that holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls by 2029 is practically achievable, provided Parliament approves these amendments by 2028. To bring all states into a synchronized schedule, the constitutional framework primarily requires amending Article 83 (which sets the duration of the Houses of Parliament) and Article 172 (which governs the duration of state legislative assemblies). Furthermore, because the Union government cannot unilaterally end state assembly terms, states may utilise Article 174(2)(b), which allows a governor to dissolve an assembly early on the advice of the state cabinet to align their election calendars with the 2029 general election.

Supporters believe that conducting simultaneous elections will end the cycle of elections that have impeded public welfare works time and again because of the Model Code of Conduct. It would also reduce huge expenditures on campaign and administration and free up police personnel, administrative staff, and school teachers from election duties throughout the year. On the other hand, the opposition parties and legal experts have questioned the very constitutionality of shortening or bypassing the five-year term of the state governments, saying that it hurt the very federal structure of India and its Basic Structure doctrine. Critics have also argued that the grand national campaigns during elections would overshadow the smaller, local, and state-specific issues, preventing them from receiving sufficient attention from voters. In any case, making elections simultaneous by 2029 will require more than just legislation; it will need to build political trust and consensus between the Centre and the states so that administrative efficiency does not override democratic federalism.

Angshuman Thakuria

Sarupeta, Bajali

Indiscriminate disposal of idols

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the public to an unfortunate practice observed after various religious festivals. Idols used during Durga Puja, Vishwakarma Puja, Saraswati Puja, Lakshmi Puja and other celebrations are often found abandoned on riverbanks, in rivers and ponds, and along roadsides.

Such indiscriminate disposal of idols is not only disrespectful but also harmful to the environment. Paints, varnishes, plastics, thermocol and other materials used in making and decorating idols can pollute water bodies and adversely affect aquatic life. The accumulated waste also makes public places dirty and creates an unhealthy environment.

The authorities should provide designated immersion facilities and ensure proper collection and disposal of idols after festivals. Organisers and devotees must also recognise that religious devotion should be accompanied by environmental responsibility.

I appeal to the administration, festival committees and citizens to work together to keep our rivers, roads and surroundings clean and pollution-free.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup