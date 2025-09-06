Letters to the EDITOR: Criminal negligence of PWD, GMC

Criminal negligence of PWD, GMC

Is human life so cheap that only a child’s death awakens the state machinery? The tragic demise of 5-year-old Sunit Kumar, who fell into an uncovered drain at Kahilipara, is not a mishap but the result of gross negligence, attracting liability under Section 304-A IPC/Section 106 BNS. The doctrine of res ipsa loquitur applies unequivocally—the duty-bearers failed in their obligation to ensure safety.

Where have the municipal councillors, elected from all respective wards, disappeared to? Where is the solemn promise they made to the citizens who trusted them with their vote?

The Delhi, Calcutta, and Allahabad High Courts have issued binding guidelines on manhole safety, and in Lata Wadhwa, the Supreme Court mandated compensation for child fatalities. I humbly urge the Gauhati High Court to take suo motu cognizance, fix accountability, enforce municipal reforms, and grant compensation to the grieving family.

Shahin Yusuf,

(shahinyusuf21@gmail.com)

Ganesh Chaturthi

Amongst the multitude of gods present in the pantheon of Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is perhaps the most popular and loved one. His idols are omnipresent in every nook and corner of the country. As such, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with gaiety every year. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is the god of new beginnings and a fresh start. The festival falls in the month of Bhadra, according to the Hindu calendar, and in August/September, according to the Gregorian calendar.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival.

The festival is marked by the installation of Ganesha idols in homes and in public spaces, followed by prayers, rituals, and cultural events. The festival concludes with the immersion of the idols in water, a practice known as Ganesh visarjan.

Lord Ganesha is known by various names throughout the country, like Ekadanta, God of limitless powers, Heramba (obstacles remover), Lambodara, Vinayaka, God of Gods, God of wisdom, God of wealth and prosperity, and many more.

It is believed that one who worships Lord Ganesha with complete faith and devotion will be blessed with happiness, knowledge, wealth and long life. At the conclusion of the festival, the idols are carried to local rivers or seas in huge processions accompanied by drumbeats, devotional songs and dancing. There, they are immersed in water, a ritual symbolising Ganesha’s homeward journey to Mount Kailash, the abode of his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This ceremony is called ‘Ganesh Visarjan’.

Although it is not known when or how Ganesh Chaturthi was first observed, the festival has been publicly celebrated since the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra. It was later revived by Lokmanya Tilak, one of India’s freedom fighters, and is now celebrated on a large scale all over the country.

Jubel D’Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Toxic truth behind cosmetics

Behind the shimmer and glamour of cosmetics lies a deeply troubling reality: the silent presence of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), better known as “forever chemicals”. These synthetic compounds are widely used in beauty products to make them waterproof, long-lasting, and smudge-proof. Their extraordinary persistence means they neither break down in the environment nor leave the human body easily. Instead, they accumulate, with mounting scientific evidence linking them to cancers, suppressed immunity, hormonal disruption, pregnancy complications, and developmental disorders in children. A landmark 2021 study revealed PFAS in over half of 231 cosmetics tested in North America—82% of waterproof mascaras, 63% of foundations, and 62% of liquid lipsticks—yet almost none listed these chemicals on their labels. Alarmingly, many of these same products are freely available in India. Independent analysis shows at least 26 such products being sold to Indian consumers, including teenagers and pregnant women. However, unlike several other countries, India has no specific regulation banning or even restricting PFAS use in cosmetics. This regulatory vacuum leaves millions of citizens exposed to hidden, avoidable risks without informed consent. Cosmetics are not essential goods like medicines; they are products of aspiration and vanity. When such non-essential products conceal harmful, undisclosed chemicals, the moral responsibility on regulators and corporations becomes even greater. India urgently needs three measures: mandatory ingredient disclosure, strict regulation of PFAS in cosmetics, and independent government testing of products already on the market.

Dr. Vijaykumar H K,

(hkvkmech1@gmail.com)