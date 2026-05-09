Letters to The EDITOR: Crisis of educated leadership 

Crisis of educated leadership

A society that entrusts its future to poorly educated leadership slowly pushes itself towards uncertainty and decline. Quite tragically, thirteen newly elected MLAs from Assam-eleven from the BJP and two from the Congress-are qualified only up to the tenth standard. These individuals will now sit in the legislative assembly, participate in crucial debates, frame policies, and influence decisions that will determine the future of millions. The irony is impossible to ignore. In an age where even a fourth-grade government job often demands qualifications beyond matriculation, people with such limited educational backgrounds are being handed the immense responsibility of governance. More disturbing is the fact that these MLAs will frequently exercise authority over highly educated officers, administrators, and experts of the state whenever circumstances require. Can there be a greater matter of concern, embarrassment, and shame for a progressive society than this?

This trend sends a dangerous message to the younger generation-that education is not essential for attaining power and influence. When merit loses value and leadership is separated from knowledge, the foundation of society itself begins to weaken. Confusion replaces vision, emotions overpower wisdom, and short-term politics triumphs over long-term development. Though this issue may appear small on the surface, its consequences are deeply linked to many of the social, economic, and political challenges our nation faces today. A state can never progress beyond the quality of those who lead it. If educated minds continue to remain absent from politics, the dream of a truly developed and enlightened society will remain nothing more than an illusion.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat