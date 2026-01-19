Letters to the Editor: Crowned by Feathers: The Royal Wilderness of Rudra Sagar

Crowned by Feathers: The Royal Wilderness of Rudra Sagar

In the quiet heart of Sivasagar, where the past lingers like morning mist over ancient waters, lies Pohugarh—Asia’s first natural zoo and a living echo of the Ahom era. Once envisioned by the visionary ruler Rudra Singha between 1696 and 1714, this historic expanse was not merely carved from land; it was shaped with a sense of harmony between humans, history, and the wild rhythms of nature.

Today, centuries later, Pohugarh still breathes with that spirit. The tranquil lake mirrors the sky in soft ripples while tall grasses sway like whispered stories from another time. The arrival of migratory birds—fragile travelers who cross continents guided only by instinct—turns this land into a sanctuary of motion, melody, and life. Their wings trace invisible scripts across the air, reminding visitors that nature is a timeless storyteller.

Rudra Sagar Lake, cradling Pohugarh in its embrace, nourishes the greenery that curls around the water’s edge. Here, the seasons gift the earth with quiet abundance. Year-round streams and lush foliage weave together into a gentle refuge, inviting birds to rest, nest, and belong. What began as a royal endeavour has evolved into a tapestry of ecology and memory.

With each new wave of winged arrivals, the air stirs with hope. The sight of rare feathers against the golden Assamese sunlight draws bird lovers, historians, wanderers, and dreamers alike. Tourism blossoms not merely from curiosity, but from reverence—the kind that grows when nature and heritage meet.

Pohugarh today is not only a sanctuary for birds but also for those seeking stillness. It is a reminder that when history cares for the earth, beauty endures. The calls of the migrants rise like music, awakening both the land and the hearts that come to listen. And in those moments, Sivasagar is not simply a place on the map—it becomes a shared breath between the past and the living world, where every feathered visitor writes a new line in an unfolding story of resilience, coexistence, and grace.

Abihotry Bhardwaz

Gauhati University

Books are our

best friends

The recently concluded book fair at the Assam Veterinary College playground has garnered increasing popularity among the general public, indicating a positive outlook for the future of books and a robust book culture. There is no doubt that it has long-term implications for our social life. Promoting the wonderful world of books together with the book-reading habit among children is of utmost importance. The sustained endorsement of book fairs can go a long way to counter the challenges faced by books in the face of an onslaught from smartphones. Let our children realize that books have been the biggest catalysts for moulding minds and shaping civilised societies. The educated members of the society must come forward to promote a culture that holds books in high esteem to create attraction among children towards reading books. As long as books remain sought-after objects, we will continue to be blessed with a positive nation-building mindset. The government and publishers should strive to regularly organise book fairs throughout the state. Now we need a library movement alongside book fairs. Our state lacks public libraries. All stakeholders should contemplate it and act as the harbinger of a much-needed change in this context instead of waiting for the government's efforts. Again, there is a dearth of children's literature in Assamese. Our budding and promising writers should strive to make more contributions in this key area, as children are the future of the nation.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

He came, saw, and left…

Recently one Md. Rejaul Karim Sarkar, ex-president of AAMSU and a very vocal leader of the linguistic minority community, joined Congress in the presence of APCC President Gaurav Gogoi. While doing so in his usual style, Sarkar very emphatically promised to make Sivasagar and Tinsukia another Dhubri, the epicentre of Assam’s linguistic minority community. His very promise stirred the hornets’ nest across the state, drawing massive protests from all indigenous populations along with nonpolitical groups and a few political parties, BJP in particular. Interestingly, ‘Three Gogois,’ who claim to be sentinels of the ‘khilonjiya’ people, have kept mum so far, distancing themselves from this issue. Their silence is very obvious, as they would rather not offend their die-hard supporters, i.e., the linguistic minority community, under whom there are more than 20 assembly seats. There also appears to be a rift among senior Congress leaders on this issue.

Ultimately Sarkar, fearing massive protests, decided to resign on his own within 72 hours of joining Congress, which he proudly claims he joined at the invitation of a few senior Congress leaders. We anticipate more such action-packed dramas from our political leaders in the coming days.

Rajaul Karim Sarkar came, saw, and left.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury.

Guwahati

Guwahati’s Smart City Goals and Civic Infrastructure

Guwahati is often described as a smart city, yet many basic civic issues continue to trouble its residents. Poor drainage leads to waterlogging after even moderate rainfall, roads remain damaged for long periods, waste management is inconsistent, and flooding has become a yearly concern. These problems affect daily life and raise questions about planning and execution.

From my side as a responsible citizen, I believe improvement is possible if both authorities and residents work together. Proper and regular cleaning of drains before the monsoon can reduce flooding to a great extent. Road repairs should be timely and monitored for quality, not just completed for formality. Waste segregation at the household level must be encouraged, while the municipality ensures regular collection and strict action against open dumping.

Citizens should also cooperate by avoiding littering, reporting civic issues, and respecting public property. A smart city is not built only by projects and banners, but by accountability, planning, and public participation.

With sincere effort from all sides, Guwahati can become cleaner, safer, and truly smart.

Bhaskar Deka

Pragjyotish College,

Guwahati