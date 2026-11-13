Letters to The EDITOR: Culture over Conformity

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Culture over conformity

There is a general tendency among the present generation to accept anything that is Western, whether it's good or bad, and thus they have distanced themselves from the rich Indian civilisation. India had a glorious past, and its fragrance felt all around the world, and the Sanskrit language, which is the base of all languages, flourished in India, with many classics like the Vedas, Upanishads, etc., born out of this language. India was the torchbearer of divine knowledge, and universities like Nalanda and Takshashila were hubs of learning with thousands of learners from outside India enrolled in these universities to garner knowledge. But to the contrary, most of the present generation like to embrace alien culture, which is detrimental to the Indian civilisation, and we're to discourage any antinational activities by upholding our rich heritage and keeping us abreast of the roots of the native cultural history. India can boast of its diverse religions and cultures, followed by different ethnic communities, and unity in diversity is our motto. As worthy citizens of a worthy country, we should never abandon our culture or values if doing so harms our nation.

Benudhar Das,

Galiahati-No.2, Barpeta.

Unhygienic toilets

Despite significant sanitation improvements since the 2014 launch of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA), the condition of public toilets in India remains unsatisfactory. Although regulations mandate one toilet per 100 men and three per 100 women, the scarcity of public washrooms in the country is glaringly obvious. Notwithstanding the technical guidelines detailed for toilet construction, improper architecture and poor building materials have undermined efforts to keep the surroundings clean and hygienic.

Apart from overflowing, the toilet floors are rarely cleaned and are often covered in urine. Broken windows, inadequate lighting, damaged toilet seats and dysfunctional flushes, not to mention the water shortage, can push users to a state of frustration. An estimated 8.5 lakh public and community sanitation units were built under SBA. Continuous monitoring and maintenance are essential to sustain an open defecation-free India.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

gbhat13@gmail.com

Ecological plunder

A forest does not fall silent overnight; it is first disembowelled by excavators, and then abandoned to ecological ruin.

Reports of illegal excavation in Rani have once again brought Assam's forest-protection apparatus under scrutiny. Such unauthorised extraction is not merely an infringement of land-use regulations; it is an insidious assault on ecological security. Reckless earth-cutting, quarrying and soil removal can destabilise slopes, obliterate natural drainage channels, fragment wildlife habitats and aggravate soil erosion. The repercussions may extend far beyond the excavation sites, undermining biodiversity and increasing the vulnerability of adjoining settlements.

What makes the situation particularly disquieting is the apparent failure of deterrence. Illegal operators rarely thrive in a regulatory vacuum alone; they often capitalise on lax surveillance, administrative inertia and the complicity of vested interests. Occasional raids and token penalties cannot stem a lucrative illicit trade. The authorities must get to the bottom of the racket, identify the beneficiaries and bring the perpetrators to book.

The Forest Department, district administration and police must conduct joint inspections, deploy geospatial monitoring and prosecute offenders without fear or favour. Damaged sites should also be scientifically restored, with accountability fixed for ecological losses.

Development cannot be allowed to become a convenient fig leaf for environmental depredation. Assam's forests are not expendable commodities to be carved up for private gain. If the guardians of our green heritage turn a blind eye, who will protect the last vestiges of our natural inheritance?

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat.

Guwahati deserves a cleaner Diwali

This year Diwali and Kali Puja fell together, and Guwahati lit up magnificently. By the next morning the city was under a haze. The AQI touched 400 at around 9 pm on Diwali night, November 8, and the 24-hour reading rose 38 per cent, from 108 before Diwali to 149. A festival of lights should not leave a city struggling to breathe.

Guwahati is particularly vulnerable. It sits in a bowl-shaped valley ringed by hills, so smoke has little room to escape in the still, cool air of November. Fine particles from firecrackers settle over the city and stay there. They hurt asthma patients, children and the elderly the most. The trend is also worrying. Guwahati's average AQI this year is 135, against 110 in 2025, a 23% rise. A spike on one night adds to a city whose air is already getting worse. Rules exist, but they are poorly followed. After an earlier Diwali, a Pollution Control Board of Assam official admitted that most people ignored the green cracker rule. Enforcement by the district administration, police and PCBA must be consistent, including checks on illegal sales and on the permitted time window. Citizens also have a responsibility to contribute. Diyas, rangoli, lights and community celebrations bring the same joy without the smoke. Residents' associations, schools, colleges and puja committees can lead the way, and local media can publish live AQI readings so people can see what a night of crackers costs the city. Guwahati knows how to celebrate with grace. Let us celebrate in a way that leaves the next morning's air clean.

Rajashri Borah,

Cotton University, Guwahati

Indian pace attack

A sea of change has taken place in India's pace attack over the last few decades. In earlier days, India relied largely on genuine medium-fast bowlers, unlike our neighbouring country, Pakistan, which was renowned for producing fast bowlers capable of consistently bowling at 140 kmph and above. India's opening pace attack was more of a formality, as the team would switch to its formidable spin attack after the first four or five overs. India was blessed with spinners who mesmerised the world's finest batsmen with their guile, skill and variations. However, the scenario has changed dramatically. Today, India boasts a formidable battery of fast bowlers, many of whom can clock speeds of 145 kmph or more. They have the ability to trouble even the best opening batters in world cricket, irrespective of the playing conditions. This is certainly an encouraging development, as it also provides much-needed relief to our spinners and makes India's bowling more balanced and versatile. Nevertheless, we still have miles to go.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.