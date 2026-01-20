Letters to the Editor: Culture, pride, and the question of priorities

Culture, pride, and the question of priorities

Through the columns of your respected newspaper, I wish to share a thought that has been troubling many ordinary citizens of Assam. I fully understand that culture is the soul of a society. Our dances, music, and traditions define who we are, and preserving them is important. From Bihu to Jhumur to Bagurumba, Assam has a rich cultural identity, and it is indeed a proud moment that our Chief Minister has taken these traditions to a global platform.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a historic Bagurumba dance performance by more than 10,000 Bodo artistes at Sarusajai, Guwahati. The Chief Minister rightly said that this event marked a milestone for Assam’s cultural heritage and honoured the ideals of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. No Assamese can deny the emotional power of that moment or the unity it symbolises.

However, a serious question needs to be asked with honesty and maturity. Is it right to spend so much public money on grand cultural arrangements, large-scale events, and payments when Assam is still struggling with poor infrastructure, unemployment, weak healthcare, broken roads, floods, and rising government loans? Pride alone cannot repair a bridge, build a hospital, or create jobs for our youth.

Paying artists is important, and they deserve respect. But the worth of a culture is not measured by how expensive its display is. True respect for culture lies in protecting the people who live it, the villages that preserve it, and the society that carries it forward quietly every day. When basic needs remain unmet, such spending begins to feel less like a celebration and more like a misplaced priority. This letter is not written to oppose culture or unity, but to urge balance. Assam can celebrate its identity while being careful with public money. Cultural pride should go hand in hand with development, responsibility and compassion for common people.

I hope this concern will spark a healthy public discussion on how to best honour our culture without forgetting our realities.

Bhaskar Deka

Pragjyotish College,

Guwahati

Kaziranga Elevated Corridor: A Leap

for Assam

The Kaziranga elevated corridor is not just an infrastructure project; it's a statement of intent about the kind of development India should pursue. For decades, progress and conservation were treated as opposites, forcing regions like Assam to choose between growth and nature. This project challenges that outdated mindset. By elevating the highway instead of cutting through wildlife habitats, it acknowledges that economic expansion cannot come at the cost of irreversible ecological damage. Kaziranga is not merely a tourist destination; it's a living symbol of India’s natural heritage. Any development around it carries a moral responsibility. The elevated corridor exhibits a unique sensitivity that prioritizes both human mobility and wildlife movement equally. It proves that engineering innovation can reduce conflict between humans and animals rather than worsen it. Beyond conservation, the corridor has the potential to reshape Assam’s economic future. Improved connectivity means safer travel, stronger trade networks, and better access to healthcare, education, and employment in remote communities. For a region that has long struggled with isolation and infrastructural neglect, this is a long overdue correction. However, success will depend on continuous monitoring, strict environmental safeguards and honest implementation. If maintained responsibly, this corridor can become a national benchmark for sustainable infrastructure. Assam deserves development that respects its land, culture and biodiversity, and this project moves decisively in that direction.

Aditya Kamble,

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

A voice of courage

in Assam’s politics

In the complex political tapestry of Assam, Hagrama Mohilary has emerged as a rare yardstick of courage and accountability. At a time when most leaders hesitate to question authority, Mohilary has shown the fortitude to remind even the prime minister of unfulfilled promises. His stand at the 17th January event in Guwahati vividly reflected a deep sense of responsibility towards his people.

In contrast, many mainstream Assamese leaders in power have long appeared submissive, unwilling to speak to the superior authority the uncomfortable truths. Mohilary's actions sharply distinguish him from self-proclaimed "Assam lovers" and so-called "Jatiyatabadi" leaders whose rhetoric often lacks substance.

By daring to speak to power, Hagrama Mohilary rekindles hope for accountable governance and demonstrates the value of leaders who can question power rather than simply serve it.

Hitesh Chandra Kalita

Pathsala, Nityanand

Proud moment for Indian Railways

The launch of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from Malda is a proud achievement for Indian Railways. Connecting Howrah to Guwahati, the train will reduce travel time and offer modern, safe, and comfortable facilities to passengers. This project will strengthen connectivity with the Northeast and promote trade, tourism, and regional development. However, the stone-pelting incident during the launch is deeply unfortunate and must be addressed strictly. All citizens should protect public property as it represents national progress. Overall, the initiative reflects India’s growing infrastructure strength and deserves appreciation.

Md Noori

(mdimtiyaz96934@gmail.com)