Letters to the EDITOR: Curb blood black marketing

Curb blood black marketing

The recent busting of an HIV-positive blood seller in a blood-selling racket has brought to the notice how this illicit trade has been going on in full swing in the government hospitals in the state with the direct involvement of touts and sellers who charge exorbitant amounts for one unit of blood from those in need of blood for their relatives admitted to the hospitals. The editorial 'Curbing blood bank market' published in your esteemed daily on October 16 has rightly pointed out that unless the demand-supply gap in blood banks in the state is resolved by ensuring adequate blood stocks in each district of the government's hospitals and the unholy nexus between hospital staff and touts checked with an iron hand, there is no power on earth to stop touts to run such a racket, taking advantage of the lack of awareness of the people. We must appreciate the alertness and prompt action of blood bank staff at GMCH, which led to the busting of the racket, thereby saving the life of the patient who was supposed to procure blood from one of the two blood sellers who was confirmed to be HIV positive during screening. It is necessary for us to know that blood donation is a 100 percent non-remunerated program that envisages replacement blood donors to achieve a complete voluntary public welfare-orientated initiative. The success of the programme lies in motivating the recruitment of blood donors, particularly the youth, with examples so that they come forward for blood donation. It is true that the requirement of blood is much greater than its availability in blood banks. Every drop of blood is precious, and its importance and urgency are deeply felt when one is seen running from one blood bank to another searching for the required units of blood to save the life of a critically ill patient. Apart from social media, educational institutions, panchayats, and municipal authorities need to play a pivotal role in making poor and marginalized people aware of the blood bank procedures and about blood donation, as this section of people usually fall prey to touts and end up purchasing blood from blood sellers. Hospitals across the state must put in place strong monitoring mechanisms against touts and blood sellers by ensuring easy availability of blood for patients' attendants who have no immediate respondent in the place where the patient is admitted and fighting with life and death in the hospital.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.