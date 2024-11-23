Letters to the EDITOR: Curtailing HS final exam centres may affect enrolment

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Curtailing HS final exam centres may affect enrolment

This year, the Assam State School Education Board has curtailed 67 higher secondary final-year examination centres without verifying the distance and inconvenience of the students. It has come to our attention that some students have to travel twenty to thirty kilometres to sit for the examination, which may affect their results. And some institutions are situated in very remote and scheduled caste areas, and most of the students of these areas belong to the BPL section of society. The economic condition of these students is pathetic. They don’t even have a bicycle, umbrella, sweater, slippers, or shoes, by which they can adjust to the distance during rain, cold, and sunshine. Some students have to change three to four vehicles to reach the examination centre and the true picture of some areas is poor conditions of roads, for which very few motor vehicles run in these areas. It is true that some institutions don’t have the norms of 100 students in HS 2nd year, which is framed by ASSEB, but they are having 100-plus enrolments in the current 11th class. If they lose the centre this time, then it will certainly affect their future enrolment process, and slowly, slowly, the centre-closing act will add fuel to closing Assamese medium government HS schools, specifically the senior secondary schools, many of which are located in remote rural areas. So, I urge the authorities concerned to look into all these things, and considering the inconvenience of the students, make a spot verification and reconsider the decision of curtailing HS final examination centres.

Harsha Mohan Sarma

Principal, Kampith SS School,

Kaithalkuchi

Traffic mismanagement in Guwahati

The traffic management by the administration and the city police in Guwahati is worsening day by day. The administration and the city police are indifferent and insensitive. To add to the woes of the citizens, the traffic signal system is not working in almost all the locations, except for a few. The traffic police are also conspicuous by their absence most of the time. They are also whimsical, especially the Home Guards deployed for this purpose. For example, at the Panbazar end of the Panbazar overbridge, the police allow public buses to stop at non-bus stoppage and inconvenient areas, both ways, resulting in traffic snarls. In areas where flyover constructions are going on, the less said about it, the better.

With a holistic approach and better traffic management with sensitivity, traffic flow could be improved considerably. Most days, it is observed that traffic police are manning lesser important traffic points compared to very busy and important ones.

At the Lachit Nagar area, across the foot overbridge near the Hanuman Mandir, a temporary bamboo structure was installed during the recent festivities. This is yet to be dismantled, posing immense danger to the commuters. Someone had remarked that if the police were as alert and sensitive as they are when the movement of vehicles of VIPs takes place, Guwahati would have much better traffic movement.

D Bhutia,

RGB Road, Guwahati

The plight of Guwahati roads

I write to express my deep concern over the deteriorating condition of Guwahati’s roads, a problem that has persisted for far too long. The once smooth and well-maintained roads have now turned into a network of potholes, craters, and uneven surfaces. This has not only made commuting a harrowing experience but has also posed a serious threat to road safety.

The deplorable state of our roads has several adverse consequences. Firstly, it leads to increased traffic congestion, as vehicles are forced to slow down or take detours to avoid damaged sections. This, in turn, results in wasted time and fuel. Secondly, the poor road conditions contribute to air pollution, as vehicles emit more pollutants while navigating through the rough terrain. Thirdly, the frequent breakdowns and accidents caused by these roads impose a significant financial burden on commuters and the government.

The reasons behind this chronic issue are multifaceted. Inadequate maintenance, poor quality of construction materials, and the lack of proper planning are some of the primary factors. Additionally, the incessant rainfall during the monsoon season exacerbates the problem, leading to further deterioration.

To address this pressing issue, I urge the authorities concerned to take immediate action. Firstly, a comprehensive road repair and maintenance program should be implemented, prioritizing the worst-affected areas. Secondly, high-quality materials should be used in road construction to ensure durability. Thirdly, better drainage systems should be installed to prevent waterlogging and road damage during heavy rains. Finally, strict quality control measures should be enforced to hold contractors accountable for substandard work. It is imperative that we prioritize road infrastructure development to create a safe and efficient transportation system. By addressing this issue, we can improve the quality of life for all citizens of Guwahati and contribute to the overall development of the city.

I hope this letter will serve as a wake-up call to the authorities and inspire them to take necessary steps to rectify this long-standing problem.

Darshana Nath

Gauhati University