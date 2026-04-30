Letters to the Editor: Cutting costs at airports

Cutting costs at airports

Raghav Chadha’s proposal to reduce the cost of tea and snacks at airports sounds like a welcome relief for travellers. Anyone who has spent time at airports knows how expensive even basic items can be, so the idea of making them more affordable feels reasonable at first.

However, the larger impact of such a move is worth examining. Air travel in India is still not a regular habit for most middle-class families. For many, flying happens only once in a few years, often for important occasions. In such cases, spending an extra Rs 200 on food at the airport is not a major concern, as it is a rare expense.

In contrast, frequent flyers—typically business travellers and high-income individuals—use airports regularly. For them, even small reductions in food prices can lead to noticeable savings over time. This implies that those who already travel frequently experience the policy's benefits more acutely.

While the proposal addresses a genuine issue, its impact is limited in reach. From a broader perspective, it offers more consistent relief to frequent, relatively well-off travellers than to the average middle-class commuter, raising questions about its overall inclusiveness.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Neglect of public libraries

I am writing to bring attention to something we often overlook in our fast-moving lives: the condition of public libraries across our state. Growing up, libraries were seen as quiet corners of learning where students, readers, and curious minds could spend hours exploring books and ideas. Even today, for many students who cannot afford expensive books or digital resources, these libraries are still important. But sadly, many of them are no longer in a condition that encourages people to visit.

Several libraries lack proper maintenance, updated books, and even basic facilities. Dusty shelves, limited seating, and outdated collections make it difficult for readers to feel motivated or comfortable. Over time, such neglect has slowly pushed people away, and these spaces are losing their relevance.

In a state like ours, where so many students are preparing for exams and trying to build their future, libraries should be places that support and inspire them. With a little attention, better funding, and some modernization, these spaces can once again become lively centres of learning. I hope the concerned authorities will take a moment to look into this issue and work towards bringing life back to our public libraries.

Sohanee Phukon,

Gauhati University

Abhi-Neel

lynching case

Last Saturday's news article, 'Abhi Neel lynching case', which was published in your esteemed daily, has brought great relief and happiness to the readers. At last, the Court of District and Session Judge awarded life imprisonment to 20 accused who were convicted in the sensational 2018 Abhi-Neel mob lynching case. It may be recalled here that the two victims, who had gone to Panjuri village in Karbi Anglong district for an outing, were unfortunately lynched on suspicion of being child abductors. The chargesheet in the case was filed in 2018. The prolonged trial had drawn widespread attention across the state and beyond. Justice is sometimes delayed, but that does not mean it is denied. The long-awaited judgement of the court has once again proved that one must have faith in the judiciary system of the country.

Now, the people of the state are desperately waiting and looking for a transparent and thorough fast-track court trial, set up by the Guwahati High Court on March 19, into Zubeen Garg's death case. Let us hope that the court will deliver an all-time acceptable and fair justice for the state's singing icon whose mysterious death has drawn widespread public attention. It is expected that the trial will adhere to procedural protocols and updates on the hearing to prevent any compromise with the accused under any circumstances.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Letters to The EDITOR

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Unruly celebrations

Through this column, I would like to draw the kind attention of the authorities and the general public to a matter of serious concern regarding the manner in which some junior colleges celebrated the Assam Higher Secondary examination results declared on the 28th of this month.

Following the announcement of the Assam HS results 2026, several junior colleges were seen celebrating their success by bursting firecrackers on national highways and blocking roads. Although celebrating academic achievement is natural and appreciable, doing so on busy highways is neither reasonable nor responsible. Such activities disrupted the normal movement of vehicles and created inconvenience for commuters travelling along those routes.

What is even more alarming is that ambulances carrying patients were reportedly forced to stop because of these celebrations. Preventing or delaying emergency services is not only unethical but can also endanger human lives. Educational institutions, which are expected to teach discipline, civic sense, and social responsibility, should be more careful about such matters.

Public roads and national highways are meant for smooth transportation and emergency movement. No celebration, however joyous, should create obstacles for the public or compromise safety. The concerned authorities should take appropriate steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. In the days ahead, I hope the concerned institutions and authorities will realise the seriousness of the issue and act responsibly.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup

Looters on the prowl on trains

Drugging train passengers and robbing them of their valuables is an old modus operandi of notorious gangs. The activities of the infamous "biscuit gang" are fresh in memory. The effects of a few drugs are so severe that passengers often fail to regain consciousness for hours only to find their valuables stolen. These gangs, sometimes, appear suave and sophisticated with children in tow to give a "family touch". During festivals, when trains are at full capacity, the looter gangs' "activities" reach their peak. No doubt, refusing to accept food and drinks from strangers is the best way to be safe. However, an alert passenger should also be vigilant enough to identify any suspicious activity. RPF and GRP personnel should personally spread awareness among passengers besides loudspeaker announcements. Recently, the police were able to apprehend a woman, besides others, for relieving passengers of their valuables on the Sainagar Shirdi–Kakinada Express near Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Nature’s dance and silence of Bihu’s voice

Bohag arrives in Assam like a soft whisper by nature herself. The air feels lighter, the skies seem clearer, and the land slowly dresses itself in shades of renewal. The kopou phool sways gently as if greeting the season, the fragrant nahor phool fills the surroundings with quiet warmth, and the pure white togor phool blooms like scattered stars across courtyards. Every corner of Assam begins to breathe differently, as if the earth has turned a new page. Bohag is not just the Assamese New Year; it is a feeling, a rhythm, a shared heartbeat between people and nature.

Amidst this seasonal awakening lies a beautiful ritual: applying turmeric before taking a bath. Passed down through generations, this practice carries a sense of purity and preparation. But beyond its cultural symbolism, turmeric holds remarkable medicinal value. Its active compound, curcumin, is known for strong anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties. When applied to the skin, turmeric acts as a natural antiseptic, helping to prevent infections, soothe irritation, and promote a healthy glow. What feels like a simple ritual is, in truth, a form of natural healing, something our ancestors understood long before science put it into words.

Bohag marks the shift into a warmer and more humid climate, a time when the body becomes more vulnerable to skin issues, allergies, and infections. The application of turmeric becomes deeply meaningful in this context. It protects, purifies, and prepares the body for the seasonal transition. In this way, tradition and science come together effortlessly. The wisdom of our culture lies in how it embeds health within celebration, making care for the body a part of everyday life rather than a separate act. Also a connection to our ancestors.

At the same time, nature mirrors this preparation in its own language. The blooming of kopou, nahor, and togor is not just aesthetic; it signals renewal, fertility, and balance. Just as flowers bloom to heal and refresh the earth, turmeric nourishes and protects the human body. There is a quiet harmony here, a sense that humans and nature are participating in the same ritual of beginning again.

Yet, this Bohag carries a subtle emptiness in its joy. There is a silence where a familiar voice once lived. For many, Bohag has always been incomplete without the songs of Zubeen Garg. His voice has been a part of Rongali Bihu for a long time: the beats, the celebrations, and the very essence of Assamese identity. This year, the colours still bloom, and the rituals continue, but something feels missing, as if a note in the melody has gone unheard. It reminds us how deeply art and culture are tied to people and how one voice can become the sound of a season. Bohag is more than rituals, flowers, or songs. It is a living expression of who we are, a blend of emotion, science, and tradition. The turmeric we apply, the flowers that bloom, and the music we cherish all come together to tell a story of continuity. Even in moments of absence, Bohag teaches us to hold on to memories, to wisdom, and to the quiet strength of our roots. These traditions continue to bloom, reminding us that the wisdom of the past still lives within us.

Abihotry Bhardwaz,

Gauhati university

Workers’ Day

May 1 will mark the annual International Day of Labourers, a tribute to the struggles and achievements of workers across the globe. In India, we continue to grapple with issues surrounding workers’ rights, fair wages and safe working conditions, which make the Labour Day celebrations all the more important. In recent years, especially in the wake of global economic challenges and inflation, the demands for minimum wage adjustments and improved labour conditions have intensified. The rise of the gig economy and technological shifts also call for a re-evaluation of labour policies. India's labour force plays a vital role in sustaining the national economy. Millions of labourers form the backbone of the economy. Yet, despite their contributions, many workers face harsh realities such as low wages, lack of social security, unsafe environments and limited access to legal recourse. Informal labour makes up a large part of the workforce, often operating without formal contracts or protections. We need better labour policies and to ensure that they are properly implemented.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)