Letters to The EDITOR: Damaged Deepor Beel road affecting commuters

Damaged Deepor Beel road affecting commuters

The stretch of road connecting Gorchuk to Deepor Beel has fallen into a state of severe neglect, causing persistent hardship for local residents and daily commuters. What was once a vital and smooth route has now turned into a dangerous passage marked by deep potholes, uneven surfaces, broken patches, and eroded edges. Commuters are forced to slow down or take risky detours, making daily travel both time-consuming and stressful.

During the monsoon season, the situation becomes even more alarming. Potholes fill with rainwater, making them invisible to motorists and increasing the chances of accidents. Two-wheelers are particularly vulnerable, while pedestrians struggle to navigate muddy, slippery stretches. Traffic congestion has become a routine problem, especially during peak hours, affecting office-goers, schoolchildren, and emergency vehicles.

The poor condition of the road has also resulted in frequent vehicle damage, adding an extra financial burden on commuters. Local businesses and transport services suffer due to delayed movement and reduced accessibility. Despite repeated complaints and appeals by residents, the lack of timely repair and proper maintenance reflects administrative apathy toward this crucial route.

Immediate intervention by the concerned authorities, including proper resurfacing of the road, drainage improvement, and regular maintenance, is the need of the hour. Restoring the Gorchuk–Deepor Beel road is essential not only for safe transportation but also for the overall development and well-being of the area’s residents. Prompt action will help prevent accidents, reduce traffic woes, and restore public confidence in civic governance.

Uddipta Goswami

Gauhati University

Need for effective

heritage preservation

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw attention to the urgent need for stronger heritage preservation and management in our region. India is a land of rich cultural, historical, and architectural heritage, yet many of these invaluable sites are facing neglect, encroachment, pollution, and lack of proper maintenance. Many heritage structures are slowly deteriorating due to weathering, unchecked urbanisation, and inadequate conservation measures. Local authorities often lack funds, skilled manpower, or long-term planning to manage these sites. In several places, improper tourism practices and vandalism have also caused severe damage. If immediate steps are not taken, we risk losing priceless symbols of our history and identity. There is a pressing need to adopt scientific conservation methods, enforce strict laws against encroachment and vandalism, and involve local communities in heritage protection. Awareness programmes in schools and public campaigns can help people understand the value of preserving our cultural assets. Government bodies, NGOs, and heritage experts must collaborate to prepare sustainable management plans ensuring maintenance, security, and responsible tourism.

Barasha Thakuria

(barashathakuria970@gmail.com)

Job opportunities for Third Gender

Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to an important social issue — the lack of proper job opportunities for the third gender community. Even today, many people from the third gender face discrimination in workplaces, despite having talent, education, and willingness to work. Although our country legally recognizes the third gender, acceptance in society and employment is still very limited. Many companies hesitate to hire them, which forces a large number of third-gender individuals into insecure and informal work. This not only affects their dignity but also prevents them from living a stable life.

I sincerely request the government, private organizations, and society to create inclusive policies, provide skill training, and open equal job opportunities for the third gender. Everyone deserves a fair chance to work and contribute to society.

Kritismita H Das

Gauhati University

Improve network services

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I want to draw the attention of the authority concerned to the poor Jio network services in the greater area of Borua Bamun Gaon under Dergaon Police Station of Golaghat district. Though most of the consumers in our locality have been using the Jio network for quite some time now, its quality gradually decreases day by day. As a result, it has become a regular problem for doing any online work. Since a large number of consumers pay hefty sums of money for recharging regularly, the concerned authorities should improve the network quality. At a time when the scope of different official online works is immensely increasing, good-quality network service has become an urgent need for all sections of people. So, I cordially request that the authority concerned adopt effective steps for improving the network quality in the above-mentioned area as early as possible. Such improvement will indicate the proper response of a company towards the public demand.

Ranjit Saikia.

Borua Bamun Gaon,

Dergaon

Lacklustre Davis Cup

We, the tennis fans of the world, know that the Davis Cup is the premier international team event in men’s tennis, organised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and held annually. Over 150 countries participate in the contest, making it the world’s largest annual team sporting competition. India, too, being a tennis-playing nation, has been a regular contender for the Davis Cup trophy. Decades back, India even reached the final of the Davis Cup, where India pulled out from playing against South Africa for their apartheid policy.

But, of late, it seems as if the Davis Cup has lost its lustre, as we saw on many past occasions the top stars of the world skipping the Davis Cup ties, citing various reasons like fatigue, injury, etc. This year's Davis Cup final was between Italy and Spain, and again world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) and world no. 2 Jannik Sinner (Italy) withdrew from the final, citing fatigue and injury.

The real reason for the reluctance of top tennis professionals is the lack of money, which they otherwise earn in playing ATP circuits. Sometimes we observe that top players of India pull out from representing the country, citing various reasons. Gone are the days of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, who always made themselves available for the nation. ITF must mull something special to regenerate interest amongst the players in the global championship.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Food adulteration

The news article 'Sample testing detects aggravated food adulteration', published in your esteemed daily on December 14, has drawn our attention. The recent detection of 'low quality' and 'unsafe for consumption' food items speaks volumes about the state of food adulteration in the state. At present, it has become a serious issue. The fruits and vegetables, containing high amounts of fertilizer and pesticide residues, have been posing a serious threat to public health. Chicken and mutton, especially broiler chicken sold in the markets, contain high amounts of residues of artificial hormones, antibiotics and other chemicals. For those who refuse to buy broiler chicken and opt for the local chicken, dealers/vendors are presenting these kinds of consumers with kurolier (croiler) chicken to dupe them. The butchers, who sell mutton in the market, gleefully violate the legal provisions and never get the goats checked by the appropriate authorities prior to being slaughtered. It is distressing to note that the concerned authorities are turning a blind eye and maintaining a mysterious silence on this serious issue. The need now is to introduce a system of monitoring the quality of all food items sold in the markets and forming a committee with representatives of consumers for checking the quality of food items. Ensuring that 'food businesses' comply with safety standards is another important task for the department to check rampant adulteration of foods from footpath stalls to restaurants. The government and the concerned agency should jointly work out an action plan and initiate a vigorous and sustained public awareness campaign to deter people from consuming adulterated food items across the state.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Preservation of Swahid Bedis

The inauguration of the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati is a welcome development and fulfils a long-standing demand of AASU and the martyrs' families.

However, this moment also invites a particular reflection. Across the state, numerous 'swahid bedis', or martyrs' memorials, set up by the AASU over the years are found along highways, village roads, neighbourhoods, schools, and institutions. Some are prominent, others modest in appearance, yet each carries a profound and deeply local story of struggle and sacrifice from the Assam Movement. Taken together, these local histories behind the memorials form an essential part of the state’s collective memory. Sadly, many have faded from sight and from public memory, some standing in dilapidated condition, while others have been lost to road expansion and changing landscapes.

While a central martyrs' memorial is commendable, the martyrs' memorials dotted across the state must also be preserved and renovated so that they remain accessible and generate interest among the younger generation. AASU, along with historians and chroniclers, should consider a systematic effort to document and restore the many memorials that are now in a state of disrepair.

Himangka Kaushik

Hatigarh Chariali,

Guwahati

B’desh slammed for comment on NE

India hit back at a Bangladesh leader for threatening to ‘separate’ the Northeast states from India. Amid political instability, Bangladesh, a country under an interim government, has been maintaining an anti-India stance constantly. Hasnat Abdullah from the National Citizen Party has threatened to 'separate' India's Northeast region and this comment was met with a strong reply. Bangladesh, with its interim government, is suffering from political instability as the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is living in exile in India and the country will experience its first general elections on February 12, 2026, for the first time since her ouster. India has strongly condemned the statement of this political leader from India’s neighbouring country. Hasnat issued the provocative statement at a protest rally in Dhaka on Monday, which has been condemned as inflammatory and irresponsible, even as Abdullah accused India with no substantial proof of supporting elements which have been trying to destabilize Bangladesh. He also warned of regional instability. The statement by the Bangladeshi leader is alarming, as four of the seven states, namely, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, share a land border with Bangladesh. It is imperative for India to maintain regional balance and cooperation with its neighbour to protect our internal security.

Bhagwan Thadani

(bhagwan_thadani@yahoo.co.in)