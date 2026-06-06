Letters to The EDITOR: 'Damini': The essential tool for farmers

'Damini': The essential tool for farmers

There is a lot of concern among the farmers about the increase in the death toll from lightning strikes in the last couple of years. Lightning has killed not only people but also many livestock. This situation is truly unfortunate. What is the way to avoid such a natural disaster? Yes, taking precautions is the most effective way to avoid such natural phenomena. We cannot prevent or avoid these natural phenomena of lightning and thunderstorms. But we can adopt some science-based techniques to protect ourselves. We can't work in the fields during lightning and thunderstorms, risking our lives just because it's busy farming season. We desperately need a friend-like technological tool to provide us a cautionary message, as we have to stay out of the house for fieldwork or various routine activities that cannot be avoided. This friend is Damini. In other words, it is like a friend of the farmer. The mobile app, developed by the Government of India, gives users about 15-20 minutes' advance warning of the likelihood of lightning with thunderstorms in a particular area. The app can alert the person working in the open to take refuge in a safe place. Similarly, he or she can protect their precious life. However, not many people know about this mobile app. Maybe a lack of awareness. The departmental authorities and various social organisations have a significant responsibility in this matter. However, let us, especially all the farmers as well as the public, install this app from the Google Play Store to make lives safer from such danger. As everybody knows, lighting strikes are common during crop cultivation in the rainy season.

Nirmal Panging

Bharat Chuk, Lakhimpur.

Fire tragedies: Where are the laws?

Innumerable fire mishaps have occurred with frightening frequency in India, much to the despair of the common man. In the national capital itself, there have been several instances of hotels and hospitals being in the "firing line." The 2019 Karol Bagh Arpit Palace hotel fire tragedy is one example. The grisly inferno that engulfed the Uphaar cinema theatre in 1997, leading to unending court cases, is still vivid in memory. The serious loopholes detected in the Uphaar case should have led to exemplary measures being taken to make such buildings fire-proof. However, in India, nothing seems to lead to corrective action.

But for a few alert neighbouring residents and shopkeepers, there would have been more casualties in the Flourish Inn fire. Wooden panelling could have helped the fire spread throughout the building. Entry and exit routes leading to B&B hotels are generally narrow and unkempt. There are no emergency exits, and fire safety norms are often ignored. The originally permitted five-bedded Flourish hotel "grew into" a 25-bedded one, once again proving that the "influence virus" has spread far beyond the "influenza virus" and that the "cash system" is on its way to beating the "caste system."

DR GANAPATHI BHAT

gbhat13@gmail.com

Mission Muga Silk 'Senehjori'

It is heartening to learn that Muga Silk 'Senehjori', a symbol of Assam's cultural heritage and identity, has received a major Rs 411-crore push from the Centre for modernisation and expansion. The state's iconic "golden thread" received the GI tag in 2012 for its natural golden hue. This transformative intervention by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) aims to improve productivity, quality, value addition and market access, while also creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for those engaged in the sector.

The initiative seeks to take Muga Silk from the farm gate to foreign shores as a luxury textile. While Assam is internationally recognised for Muga Silk, other northeastern states have also gained recognition for products such as coffee, pineapple, organic produce, kiwi, ginger and even polo.

As part of the initiative, reeling units will be set up in Jorhat, Sivasagar, Sualkuchi, Majuli and Lakhimpur. A dedicated Muga Spun Silk Unit will also be established in Dhemaji to strengthen processing capacity, value addition, digital traceability and tourism within the sector.

Let us hope that this three-year mission improves the livelihoods of over 2.5 lakh stakeholders across the state. The day may not be far away when the "golden thread" lifts Assam's Muga weavers into luxury markets while redefining Muga and Eri silk fashion globally.

Iqbal Saikia

Guwahati

Significance of diplomatic engagement with Myanmar

Today, when Myanmar is facing international backlash for overthrowing a popularly elected government through a coup d'état and committing human rights violations, the recent visit of President Min Aung Hlaing to India holds significant value in international politics. The importance of this tour was highlighted by the declaration that anti-India elements would not be allowed to use Myanmar's territory. This was not merely a casual diplomatic commitment to re-energise bilateral relations between the two nations, but a clear attempt to win India's trust as a faithful neighbour and prevent Myanmar from slipping into total isolation.

Moreover, diplomatic engagement with Myanmar is not an afterthought for India but a strategic necessity. With increasing Chinese influence through infrastructure projects, energy commitments and strategic financing, it has become necessary for India to secure its space for diplomatic negotiations with Myanmar. Maintaining Myanmar's sovereign status is important for India to manage border security, reduce drug trafficking and check insurgency in the northeastern states.

Instability in Myanmar impedes India's access to Southeast Asia by delaying the progress of infrastructure projects under the Act East Policy. For instance, the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project has been hampered by civil unrest in Myanmar. While the sea and river sections are complete, the crucial 109-km road link from Paletwa (Chin State) to the India border in Mizoram remains stalled, as much of the project area has been seized by Arakan Army resistance forces from the military junta.

Myanmar acts as a buffer state between India and China. India cannot ignore Myanmar's geographic importance and treat it as a diplomatic pariah because of its political character. In geopolitics, national interests outweigh ideological asymmetries. Every economic transaction, dialogue and security cooperation with Myanmar will not only help India manage its border concerns but will also restrict China's growing footprint in the economically troubled nation.

Kabir Saikia,

Jorhat