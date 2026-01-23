Letters to The EDITOR: Dearth of Assamese IAS officers

Dearth of Assamese IAS officers

The dearth of Assamese IAS officers is not merely a statistical concern; it is a reflection of a deeper systemic and social failure. A state with such a rich history, intellect and resilience should not be without the nation’s top administrative leadership. When officers unfamiliar with Assam's ground realities, culture, and aspirations largely implement policies, governance risks becoming detached and mechanical. This situation highlights deficiencies in our education priorities, mentorship culture, and civil services ecosystem. While other states have institutionalized guidance, coaching, and role models, Assam has allowed civil service aspirations to weaken over time. Talent exists, but direction, exposure and sustained encouragement are missing. Blaming youth alone is convenient but incorrect. The state must actively invest in civil service coaching, promote humanities and governance studies and celebrate local administrative role models. Civil services are not just careers; they are instruments of representation and dignity. If Assam does not produce its own administrators, it silently surrenders its voice. Reversing this trend is not optional; it's essential for self-respect, effective governance and true federal balance.

Aditya Kamble

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

Is Guwahati a safe city?

The daring robbery on Monday night in the city's Ganeshpara area by an armed masked gang has shocked everyone. It has definitely sounded an alarm bell that crime management in the city needs more focus beyond statistical accounts of registered cases. The editorial 'Safer Guwahati through police-public cooperation', published in your esteemed daily on January 21, has rightly pointed out that unless citizens play their part sincerely with utmost vigilance in the field of community policing against the movement of suspected elements and anti-socials, it is not at all possible for the law enforcement agencies to ensure an efficient crime management system across the city with the limited strength of police personnel. Given that Guwahati is expanding both horizontally and vertically with a floating population, it is essential for residents of each ward to establish a proactive neighbourhood watch team to monitor strangers loitering suspiciously or unfamiliar individuals on bikes waiting idly along bylanes to commit crimes such as chain and cell phone snatching. Passersby, especially women, are their prime target. Along with it, there is also a need for adequate police patrolling during evening and night hours to apprehend such offenders. The patrolling should be intensified to cover arterial roads and different ward localities to crack down on the criminals. Another important responsibility of house owners is to examine the tenants thoroughly before letting the house on rent to them. The tenancy agreement copies must be forwarded to the nearest police station along with necessary documents to prevent any possible occurrence of crimes in the area. It is imperative for the city police to find a pragmatic solution to the problem of growing incidents of crime in order to make the city residents feel safer in the coming days.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Every vote counts

Just last week we had the municipal elections in Mumbai and its suburbs. Many people avoid voting, believing one vote doesn’t matter. Yet elections shape laws, leadership, and futures. Democracy survives through participation, especially by youth. Elections are peaceful battles of choice, not violence. Think twice before skipping your vote because every vote counts.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)