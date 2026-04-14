Letters to The EDITOR: Debunking the fuel shortage myth

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Debunking the fuel shortage myth

The recent rush at fuel stations across our city is a classic case of misplaced panic. While it is true that India's LPG supply is under pressure due to shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, stemming from our heavy reliance on direct LPG imports, this crisis absolutely does not affect petrol and diesel. Citizens queuing up for petrol are reacting to a myth. Unlike LPG, our petrol and diesel are secured by India’s robust domestic infrastructure. Our 23 refineries process crude oil from diversified global sources, backed by massive strategic storage buffers that guarantee uninterrupted fuel production. The reality is simple: our petrol and diesel supplies are completely stable. The only threat to fuel availability in Guwahati today is the artificial shortage created by our own panic buying. I urge fellow citizens to show civic sense, stop hoarding, and purchase fuel normally.

Jitpol Kataki,

Guwahati