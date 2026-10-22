Letters to the Editor: Defanging evil forces

Defanging evil forces

The protests, demonstrations and chaos recently created by the CJP (Cockroach Janata Party) in some Indian metropolises, supported by certain vested political groups and individuals of dubious character, are highly disturbing.

Not only India, but most countries across the globe have had to face difficult circumstances due to rapid technological transformation, market disequilibrium, adverse climatic fallout, serious geopolitical issues, rising prices and shortages of various commodities, all of which make life harder and more painful.

Despite such adversity, our country’s performance has been remarkable, maintaining consistency in impressive growth and development across all sectors of the economy. We are several notches above economic giants like China and the US in terms of GDP growth.

India has been dealing with the ongoing crisis so far with considerable skill, through deft foreign policy and effective internal management at both the macro and micro levels.

The unpleasant developments aimed at denigrating and undermining constitutional bodies such as the Supreme Court (SC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), as well as instigating ordinary people to form alliances, must be dealt with firmly by the government. Our strong democratic institutions possess the maturity, efficiency and capability to address any eventuality in accordance with democratic principles and procedures.

Tanuj Goswami,

Jorhat