Letters to the Editor: Democracy at a critical crossroads

Democracy at a critical crossroads

A no-confidence motion against the Speaker is not merely a political tactic; it's a warning siren for Indian democracy. The Speaker’s chair is meant to rise above party lines, acting as the final guardian of fairness inside Parliament. Questioning this neutrality not only damages an individual but also undermines the credibility of the entire institution. Stifling debate, labelling dissent as disruption, and selectively enforcing procedures erode democracy gradually. A parliament, reduced to slogans, suspensions, and walkouts, ceases to be the voice of the people and becomes a stage for power struggles. The ruling side must understand that silencing the opposition weakens governance, not strengthens it. Equally, the opposition must ensure its resistance is principled, not performative. Democracy survives not through a brute majority or constant obstruction but through dialogue, accountability, and institutional trust. When Parliament fails to deliberate, citizens lose faith. When citizens lose faith in democratic institutions, democracy itself finds itself at a precarious juncture.

Aditya Kamble,

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

Parents’ role in board exams

As the students across the state are appearing for one of the most pivotal, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, 2026, this period is both exhilarating and nerve-wracking for every parent. In the midst of textbooks and revision notes, parents must provide unwavering emotional support to their children. Their reassuring presence at home, particularly during the exam period, can significantly alleviate their exam stress and anxiety. Parents should allow children to express their concerns and fears without inhibition. They should keep encouraging them to adopt a positive mindset and reassure them of their capabilities, which can significantly boost their confidence levels.

They should see that there is a balance between their study hours and short breaks, which can prevent burnout and help maintain their optimal focus. While parents may not be subject matter experts, their encouragement to prioritize understanding concepts rather than rote memorization can make their learning process more engaging and effective. It can be concluded that the journey through board exams is not one that children undertake alone. Parents must serve as their steadfast pillars of support, guiding them through the highs and lows with unwavering love and support. No matter how our children perform in their board exams, they, in fact, look to parents for their love and support. Parents must fulfill their duties with diligence and compassion to empower their children to navigate the exams' challenges with confidence and resilience. Let's embark on this journey hand in hand with faith in our children's abilities for their holistic well-being.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Nipah virus

Reports of new Nipah virus cases in West Bengal and other parts of India, including Kerala, have raised public concern. Though rare, the Nipah virus is regarded as highly dangerous due to its high fatality rate during past outbreaks. The virus can be transmitted from animals to humans as well as through close human-to-human contact. Symptoms generally appear within 9–14 days of exposure and may initially include fever, headache and respiratory distress. Health authorities have emphasized the importance of early identification, prompt reporting of symptoms and strict adherence to preventive protocols. Public cooperation with medical and surveillance teams remains essential to containing the spread of the virus and ensuring effective management of the situation.

Joydev Mahanta

Bapujinagar, Goalpara

Gaurav Gogoi at centre of political storm

At present, Assam’s political landscape is largely revolving around the Chief Minister’s allegations against Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, in which he claims that Gogoi has links with Pakistan and the ISI and even accuses him of taking a few youths to Pakistan for alleged ISI training. The Chief Minister maintains that he has enough evidence to back up these charges. If one were to go along with these claims even for a moment, obvious questions crop up: what could have driven Gaurav Gogoi to develop such alleged leanings, and what possible gains could he have drawn from across the border? At the same time, it is hard to square these accusations with his public record, as no instances of financial irregularities or proven dishonesty have so far been pinned on him. It is equally difficult to believe that such an ideology could have been instilled by his upbringing, especially given the widely acknowledged integrity of his father, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. On the other hand, several opposition leaders have openly levelled serious allegations against the present chief minister himself. In the end, how these competing claims are weighed and read between the lines is a call that rests with the people of Assam and the citizens of the country at large.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Not a banana republic

Recently, we are frequently witnessing unruly, unparliamentary dramas and scenes staged by our so-called lawmakers of the nation on the floor of parliament (the temple of democracy) in every parliamentary session, which have made us hang our heads in shame. Sometimes, it even makes us question whether we are truly fit to be a democratic nation. The so-called lawmakers appear to be unaware that their frequent disruptions of the house are financially depleting the nation.

We, the nation's taxpayers, remain silent observers. We strongly urge our lawmakers, the opposition bench in particular, to behave properly on the floor of the house; after all, INDIA is not a banana republic.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury

Guwahati.

How Valentine’s Day came to be celebrated

Valentine’s Day is a festival that commemorates the martyrdom of a Christian saint called St Valentine.

Today, people from all communities celebrate the festival, which has taken on a secular and global flavour.

The festival celebrates all kinds of love, not just romantic love. People therefore exchange Valentine’s Day greetings with their parents, teachers, siblings, friends, sweethearts or anyone who is very special or close to them.

Valentine's Day is supposed to be an occasion to display love, affection, and care for our family, friends, and romantic partners. But today, it does not seem that way anymore, for families and friends are mostly wiped off the list, leaving only the partner in it.

Valentine’s Day started with a priest named Valentine who lived in Rome during the third century A.D. At that time, Rome was ruled by an emperor named Claudius II. Valentine did not like the emperor, as he wanted to have a big army and expected men to join it. Many men just did not want to fight in wars. They did not want to leave their wives and families behind. Hence, not many men signed up. This made the emperor furious, which led him to a crazy idea. He thought unmarried men would join the army. Emperor Claudius then decided not to allow any more marriages to take place in the country.

Young people thought his new law was cruel and preposterous. Being a priest, his (Valentine’s) job was to marry young couples. Even after Emperor Claudius II passed his law, Valentine kept on performing marriage ceremonies secretly. He would lead the couples into a small candlelit room. They would whisper the ceremony's words, listening for the soldiers who would soon arrive to arrest them. Valentine’s time was over when he was caught one day. He was thrown into prison and told that his punishment would be death.

Consequently, many young people came to visit him in prison. They threw flowers and notes up to his window. History says the men and women wanted Valentine to know that they too believed in love. One young woman who visited him was the daughter of the prison guard. She helped Valentine maintain his spirits. She agreed that Valentine did the right thing by ignoring the emperor and going ahead with the secret marriages. One day, he left his female friend a note thanking her for her friendship and loyalty. Valentine signed it as “Love from your Valentine”. In honour of Valentine's heroic death, the Pope declared that February 14th would henceforth commemorate the soft-hearted St. Valentine.

Today, Valentine’s Day has become an iconic day for celebrating love and spending a lot of money on various gifts for our loved ones. This is how Valentine’s Day came to be celebrated.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)