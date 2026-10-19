Letters to The Editor: Democracy beyond Borders

Democracy beyond Borders

When electoral anxiety spills beyond national frontiers, it signals that something is seriously amiss. The protest by Indian student groups and the Opposition Congress in London against the Chief Election Commissioner and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls deserves sober scrutiny rather than partisan dismissal. Hundreds reportedly assembled at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament Square, invoking the Mahatma’s enduring faith in democratic dissent. Their protest underscores a fundamental concern: electoral reform must inspire confidence, not apprehension. SIR may be intended to cleanse electoral rolls of bogus, duplicate or ineligible entries, but its implementation must be transparent, scrupulously impartial and constitutionally unimpeachable.

The Election Commission of India cannot afford to brush aside such apprehensions or sweep them under the carpet. Nor should political parties exploit genuine anxieties to score brownie points. The onus is on the poll panel to explain its methodology, safeguards, documentation requirements and grievance-redressal mechanisms in language that ordinary voters can understand.

At the same time, protesters must recognise that electoral integrity is not a partisan preserve. A credible voter list is the bedrock of representative government, and eliminating fraudulent entries is as important as protecting every eligible citizen from disenfranchisement. The controversy also highlights the need for greater institutional transparency. If doubts are allowed to fester, they can snowball into distrust; if legitimate concerns are addressed through verifiable evidence, they can be nipped in the bud. Democracy does not fear scrutiny; it thrives on it. The Election Commission must therefore walk the talk, ensuring that every revision of the electoral roll becomes a confidence-building exercise rather than another flashpoint in India’s fractious political landscape.

Dipen Gogoi,

Jorhat

Price pinch

The recent news article on the rising prices of food items published in your esteemed daily has drawn our attention. According to the latest data, there have been significant increases in the prices of essential household items across the country. Onion prices have risen, sugar has become dearer, and sunflower oil prices have increased by about 18 per cent. At least 41 of the 42 monitored kitchen staples have become costlier over the past year. This has imposed a disproportionate burden on poor households.

The latest data from the Ministry of Statistics show that retail inflation stood at 5.54 per cent in September, while food inflation reached 7.74 per cent. There is no doubt that deficient rainfall and production shortfalls have constrained food supplies, while expensive oil and a depreciating rupee have increased import and distribution costs. There is a need for people's earnings to keep pace with rising prices. The situation demands urgent attention to curb inflationary pressures. Today, households are being forced to reduce discretionary spending, save less, borrow more or compromise on nutrition. In short, they are paying more while consuming less. This could weaken consumption, discourage private investment and hinder employment generation. It is imperative to take concrete measures, such as releasing buffer stocks promptly wherever shortages emerge and facilitating food imports before domestic scarcity becomes acute. Attempting to contain inflation by suppressing demand while neglecting supply would undoubtedly impose an avoidable cost on economic growth.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.