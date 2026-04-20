Letters to THE EDITOR: Democracy’s noose

Democracy’s noose

A government with an overwhelming majority often begins to equate numbers with unquestioned authority. However, democracy is not solely based on arithmetic; it relies on debate, dissent, and accountability. The recent controversy around the so-called Delimitation Bill, perceived by many as being advanced under the broader shadow of the already-passed Women’s Reservation Act of 2023, once again highlighted how crucial a vigilant opposition is in ensuring that legislation does not pass without scrutiny.

One cannot forget how the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed at a time when the Opposition lacked the numerical and collective strength to effectively resist or reshape it. Public protests did take place across the country, but they could not substitute for a robust parliamentary challenge. While street protests and public outrage have their significance, ultimately, Parliament holds the power to create or halt laws. Without a strong opposition, resistance remains symbolic rather than decisive.

Democracy breathes through balance, and for that balance to exist, a strong, articulate and persistent opposition is of utmost importance.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Significance of delimitation

While critics often make efforts to narrow the difference between gerrymandering and delimitation, the latter has its own importance as an administrative process. Delimitation is not just a procedure by which the boundaries of constituencies are redrawn. In fact, in doing so, it brings the entire political system of that particular area into action. When new constituencies are formed, parties are forced to launch younger candidates. With more digitally informed candidates, new issues like global warming, start-ups, pollution, etc. not only find prominence, but they also change the topic on which elections are fought until then. The old candidates, who often benefit from their established image and fixed political capital, are compelled to contest elections on entirely different terms and agendas due to the addition of new areas in their constituency where the demands of the people differ from those of the past. Ultimately, delimitation offers a perspective on contemporary politics by highlighting the effects of current demographic changes.

With the increase in population, people incessantly migrate to cities from rural areas in search of jobs, creating a change in demand in both the places. Moreover, with the infrastructure development, rapid communication and information exchange, the difference in the pattern of needs between the city and rural dwellers reduces significantly, which imposes pressure on the governing candidates to fulfil them. Delimitation provides the opportunity to understand and meet these demands through a higher number of representations from the increased constituencies. Though the political mavens have often accused that drawing of boundaries during the delimitation process is affected by political bias and the states controlling their population, like Kerala, may lose their influence in the parliament, they still cannot abrogate its importance for policy recalibration and performance enhancement by the government. Given the current scenario of rapid population growth, the next delimitation will surely have an overall positive impact in the country.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Delimitation and women’s voices

Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Debika Dutta for the timely article 'When delimitation silences women's voices', published in your esteemed daily on April 19. The writer has rightly pointed out that when 1.4 million elected women representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions have already demonstrated leadership and administrative capabilities, then why has this transformation not reached the higher legislatures? It is unfortunate that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill failed to obtain a two-thirds majority in the current session of the Lok Sabha. While enhancing women's representation in politics is imperative for the republic, reducing their parliamentary representation due to uneven population growth would definitely disturb the federal structure. It, therefore, needs to be handled carefully, as it should not punish states that sincerely implement family planning. It is of utmost importance to ensure that each state is proportionately represented in the Lok Sabha. A delimitation exercise is inevitable, but national interest is more important than political expediency. The Northeastern region must not be deprived simply because of population; the key factors like geography, security, and identity must be prioritized for its respectable inclusion within the Union. The importance of women's reservation, which remains overdue, cannot be overstated as the nation moves ahead when women move forward.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Asha’s legacy will live on

Although Asha Bhosle is no longer physically with us, her voice will continue to endure—through old cassettes, late-night playlists, and in the hearts of millions who grew up listening to her. Her melodies will keep resonating, rich with emotion and meaning, offering comfort, inspiration, and harmony.

For countless music lovers, her voice was more than just music—it was a companion through life’s many moments of joy, sorrow, celebration, and reflection. It possessed a unique magic, capable of evoking smiles without cause and tears without forewarning. She was not merely a singer; she was a feeling, a memory, a timeless echo of love and life. Though she is no longer with us, her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of people.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)