Letters to the EDITOR: Designated bus stop at Jalukbari

Designated bus stop at Jalukbari

Through the columns of your esteemed publication, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to a burning issue faced by commuters in the Jalukbari area. Currently, buses are not allowed to halt under or near the flyover due to parking restrictions, forcing commuters to walk long distances over the flyover. This not only causes inconvenience but also poses a safety risk.

The absence of a proper bus stop has particularly affected the Gauhati University students coming from the north bank of the Brahmaputra river, the daily commuters from Borjhar, Mirza, Goalpara, and nearby areas. The lack of clarity and accessibility often leads to delays and confusion, especially for first-time visitors to the area. Moreover, it significantly increases the chances of accidents, making the situation even more dire.

I request the concerned authorities to establish a designated bus stop under the Jalukbari flyover. This simple measure will ensure safer and more efficient transport for all commuters.

I hope this issue will be addressed as soon as possible for the benefit of the public.

Dipankar Deka

Gauhati University

Teenage drug addiction: A cause of concern

The news item 'Teen drug addicts increasing despite crusade against menace' published in your esteemed daily on November 19 has made every conscious citizen deeply worried, as it is known to every mature individual that the world of drugs is a world of pain, anguish, and despair. The number of the state's present drug addicts has increased to around five lakhs. With the increase in the number of teenaged drug addicts, the rehabilitation centres are also rising in the state. The state had around one hundred rehabilitation centres in 2021. But this number has increased to three hundred now, most of which are run by private parties. Almost every day, news regarding the seizure of big consignments of drugs in the bordering districts of the state, leading to the arrest of drug peddlers from the state's every nook and corner, has been published in the newspapers, but, sadly, there is no sign of improvement in the situation, which is aggravated by the small-time drug peddlers from a particular community, who have chosen this illegal venture to mint easy money. What worries one is that women from this community are also engaged in supplying drugs to teenagers, including school-goers and school dropouts in the state. We cannot always blame the police for the alarming drug menace. The state government and the police have been waging their war against drugs from their end. But do we ever question ourselves whether we are doing our duties well towards our children? Nowadays, parents are so busy with their own lives and professions that they are not ready to give an hour or devote a holiday to being with their children, talking to them, listening to their demands, or knowing their problems. Sometimes, parents do not even come to know about their child's dependence on drugs or alcohol until it is too late. Unless parents are supportive, play a responsible role, come forward, talk to friends or teachers, and seek professional help with an aim to set things right when their child's drug addiction is confirmed, there is no chance for the situation to change. They need to tell them that God has created a world for men to lead a contented and blissful life. To maintain this, what is needed for all of us is to develop a moral strength within ourselves to say ''no to drugs.''

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Ragging menace

Even though we have banned ragging, some senior students still enjoy ragging the junior students of their colleges.

The same cycle continues every year. Some senior students harass their juniors in the name of personality development.

Despite the best of governmental efforts, the menace of ragging refuses to die down in our country. Though most of the states have anti-ragging laws, the lack of uniformity in the laws in different states is disturbing. The incidents of ragging that are now reported are obviously only the tip of the iceberg. Most ragging incidents are swept under the carpet by college authorities to preserve their “reputation and honour.” More often than not, the students are advised to compromise with their tormentors. Also, some students do not come forward to complain out of fear and are unwilling to put their future at stake. Unfortunately, the dangerous evil of ragging, which was largely confined to medical and engineering colleges, has crept into other professional colleges as well. Recent incidents of ragging reported from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Haryana, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh have proved that ragging is here to stay.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Beauty of television

A German delegation declared at the United Nations (UN) in 1996 that "Television is a rich man's medium." It was opposing the observance of "World Television Day" on November 21. The opponents were not impressed about the ability of television to catch people's imagination as effectively as the radio. From JJ Thomson's cathode ray days of 1887 to its primitive form in the 1920s to what it is today, from the black-and-white beauty to the coloured marvel, the evolution of television is surprising and inspiring as well. Surpassing radio, the all-influential communication medium, and the newspapers wasn't easy.

The vivid accounts of the winners and the losers, the distressed and the saviours, the politicians and the governments, the celebrities and the ordinary people make television a special medium. It is a compact package of three in one: education, news, and entertainment. Cultural exchange, family bonding, settling questions, and creative documentaries are its obvious benefits. "I find television to be very educating. Every time somebody turns it on, I go to the other room and read a book" is a view of a cynical scholar, which may not cut ice with avid television lovers. The only thing they have to ask themselves is, "How much is too much?"

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com).